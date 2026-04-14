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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3pm ET / 12pm PT • Tuesday, April 14, 2026
WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Univision, TUDN and ViX
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With a spot in the semifinals on the line, all eyes shift to Madrid for the decisive second leg of this UEFA Champions League quarterfinal showdown. Atletico Madrid return home in full control after delivering a composed and efficient 2-0 victory in the opening match, flipping expectations after Barcelona entered that clash as slight favorites.

Despite the deficit, Barcelona’s well-known ability to engineer dramatic turnarounds keeps the pressure firmly on Atletico, who must now protect their advantage in front of their own fans. Expect intensity, urgency, and high-level execution as both sides battle for survival—this is a matchup you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
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2. Choose between the ‘Paramount+ Essential’ or ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’ options. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the Annual option. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
3. Next, you’ll need to create a free Paramount+ account:
4. Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step.
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5. The following page explains the free 7-day trial:
6. Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’ to begin your free trial.
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona coach Flick complains to UEFA over irregular pitch conditions ahead of UCL clash vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona coach Flick complains to UEFA over irregular pitch conditions ahead of UCL clash vs Atletico Madrid

Ahead of the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick complained to a UEFA delegate over the pitch conditions at the Metopolitano.

Lamine Yamal cites Neymar’s influence as Barcelona prepare for UCL comeback, makes World Cup plea

Lamine Yamal cites Neymar’s influence as Barcelona prepare for UCL comeback, makes World Cup plea

While hoping for his presence in the 2026 World Cup, Lamine Yamal addressed Neymar's influence on Barcelona's preparation for the comeback in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Atlético Madrid captain Koke sends strong message to Barcelona ahead the Champions League clash: ‘We’ll treat it like a final’

Atlético Madrid captain Koke sends strong message to Barcelona ahead the Champions League clash: ‘We’ll treat it like a final’

Following a big win in the first leg, Atlético Madrid are the clear favorite to secure another victory in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Moreover, captain Koke has sent a strong message to Barcelona ahead of the match, reveling their tactical approach.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal fires warning to Atlético Madrid’s Diego Simeone backing himself in one-on-one duels

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal fires warning to Atlético Madrid’s Diego Simeone backing himself in one-on-one duels

Far from feeling pressure to stage a comeback, Lamine Yamal has appeared quite confident in Barcelona ahead of the match against Atlético Madrid. The Spaniard star has even warned Diego Simeone about his strong form in one-on-one duels.

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