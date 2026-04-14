Why isn’t Mohamed Salah playing today for Liverpool vs PSG in 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals Second Leg clash?

Despite the defeat in the first leg, Liverpool will be aiming for a long-awaited comeback against PSG in the 2025–26 Champions League quarterfinal second leg. Unlike the previous match, they will need to impose a dominant attacking display to overturn the two-goal deficit. Because of this, fans are closely monitoring Mohamed Salah’s status for today’s game, as his experience and attacking quality could prove decisive for the Reds.

Arne Slot has decided to bench again Mohamed Salah for the Reds today. While the veteran is in top form to make a difference against PSG, the head coach has decided to bet for a different set-up. Without his goal-scoring ability and explosive pace needed, Liverpool are expecting to counting on Hugo Ekitike‘s scoring prowess.

Without the Egyptian, the Reds could rely on Hugo Ekitike, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Florian Wirtz in attack. With this setup, they could look to exploit PSG by targeting the large spaces in behind their defense. With this being the only competition they still aspire to win, Liverpool arrive fully motivated, opting for a high-risk approach—they have little to lose, but a lot to gain.

Paris Saint-Germain come in as clear favorites to secure their place in the Champions League semifinals. Not only did they dominate offensively, but they also disrupted any progression from the Reds through an intense high press. In addition, coach Luis Enrique keeps his entire roster intact, which could allow him to stick to a very similar game plan, aiming to maintain control throughout the match.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Liverpool lineup vs PSG

Liverpool face PSG with several players out of the squad. Coach Arne Slot will be without Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic, and Curtis Jones. Despite this, the Reds are banking on a comeback, counting on Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai to lead the offense, while Van Dijk and Gravenberch will be tasked with providing overall stability to the team.

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The Reds will lineup as follows: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak.

PSG lineup vs Liverpool

Unlike the Reds, PSG arrive with few absences in their squad, with only Fabian Ruiz and Quentin Ndjantou out. As a result, coach Luis Enrique has most of his roster available, so he could stick to a similar approach: An attacking approach with high pressure. To that end, the presence of Desiré Doué will be key, as will Vitinha and João Neves, who effectively stifle Liverpool’s offense.

The French side will play as follows: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves; Desiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

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