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How Liverpool’s win, draw, or loss against PSG today could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool speaks with teammate Milos Kerkez.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesAlexis Mac Allister of Liverpool speaks with teammate Milos Kerkez.

Despite being defeated in the first leg, Liverpool still keep their hopes alive for a comeback against PSG in the second leg of the 2025–26 Champions League quarterfinals. Far from being a simple task, the English side not only need a win, as the 2–0 defeat shapes their path forward. With this in mind, the Reds require a specific scenario to secure their place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Paris Saint-Germain come in as clear favorites to beat the Reds. Not only are they coming off a dominant performance in the first leg, but they also have their key players in top form. In addition, coach Luis Enrique has imposed his authority on the game, relying on a high press that suffocates Liverpool in their build-up. Moreover, Désiré Doué and Vitinha are expected to be decisive in securing another victory in today’s match.

Unlike the first leg, coach Arne Slot could opt for a more offensive approach, looking to make the difference through Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai. In addition, they will aim to assert greater control in midfield by introducing Florian Wirtz to enhance their creative output, linking up with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. With a comeback needed, Hugo Ekitike must play a key role in front of goal.

How could Liverpool’s win against PSG affect the UEFA Champions League bracket?

Even though Liverpool secure a victory over PSG, they would not immediately secure a place in the 2025–26 Champions League semifinals. Having lost 2–0 in the first leg, the Reds would need to win by a three-goal margin against the French side. If they manage to do so, they would face the winner of the tie between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. In that case, the English side would surpass their performances from the last three seasons in the competition.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain goes around Giorgi Mamardashvili of Liverpool to score a goal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain goes around Giorgi Mamardashvili of Liverpool to score a goal.

How could Liverpool’s draw against PSG affect the UEFA Champions League bracket?

Being a two-leg format, Liverpool would be eliminated immediately if they draw against PSG. With a 2–0 deficit on aggregate, the Reds would have no way of reaching the Champions League semifinals. If they manage to defeat PSG by a two-goal margin, they would level the aggregate score, opening the door to compete for a place in the next round of the tournament.

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How to watch Liverpool vs PSG in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

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How to watch Liverpool vs PSG in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

As this is the second leg, a winner would have to be decided in extra time, with two periods of 15 minutes each. If there is still no winner, the match would go to a penalty shootout, where a definitive winner would be determined to face the winner of the tie between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

How could Liverpool’s defeat against PSG affect the UEFA Champions League bracket?

If Liverpool were to lose to PSG, they would be automatically eliminated from the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. This would mark the fourth consecutive season that the Reds have failed to reach the tournament’s final. The situation is quite different for the French side, as they would be reaching the semifinals for the third consecutive season and are favorites to advance to the final and seek their second consecutive title in the tournament.

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