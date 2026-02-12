How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona WHAT Copa del Rey WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, February 12, 2026

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The road to the Copa del Rey title has taken a dramatic turn with Real Madrid out of the picture, leaving this showdown between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as the centerpiece of the tournament. Barcelona arrive in top form after grinding out a quarterfinal win against a stubborn Albacete and carrying the confidence of a La Liga leader.

On the other hand, Atletico know this first leg on home soil represents a pivotal opportunity to shape the tie before it moves to Catalonia. With both clubs viewed as the remaining favorites and a spot in the final on the line, this matchup has all the intensity of a championship clash—one soccer fans won’t want to miss.

