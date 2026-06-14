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Curacao 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna during Curazao Training Session.
© Sport Media/Getty ImagesLeandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna during Curazao Training Session.

Curacao arrives at the 2026 tournament as the ultimate underdog story in international soccer.

With a population of roughly 160,000, the Caribbean island is the smallest nation ever to qualify for the global competition.

Ranked 82nd globally, the team has engineered a massive climb from its triple-digit standing just a decade ago. Now, they prepare to face heavyweights in Group E, serving as one of the most fascinating international soccer teams 2026 has to offer.

This World Cup 2026 team preview explores how a resilient defense, a highly experienced coach, and a dedicated core of veterans paved the way to North America.

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Team profile

CategoryDetails
CoachDick Advocaat
CaptainLeandro Bacuna
NicknameThe Blue Wave
FIFA Ranking82nd
ConfederationCONCACAF
GroupE
Best Tournament ResultDebut
Tournament Appearances1
Last AppearanceN/A

How Curacao play

Any Curacao tactical analysis must begin with their impressive defensive evolution. Under seasoned leadership, the team shifted from a flamboyant, high-scoring side into a gritty defensive unit when the stakes were highest.

The preferred Curacao formation relies on a compact defensive block that prioritizes shape and discipline. This approach proved highly effective during qualifying, where they conceded just three goals in their final six matches.

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In possession, they often bypass the midfield press. The team averaged 32.9 accurate long balls per match during their qualifying campaign, ranking higher than any other CONCACAF nation.

They also averaged 2.8 goals per 90 minutes in qualifying, showing they can capitalize on limited chances. However, relying heavily on deep defensive blocks and long balls could leave them vulnerable against elite opponents who dominate possession.

Dick Advocaat: The coach behind Curacao

The journey of the Curacao coach heading into the 2026 tournament has been nothing short of dramatic. Dick Advocaat initially took charge in January 2024 and guided the island nation through a historic qualification campaign.

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Advocaat stepped down in February 2026 due to family health concerns, leading to a brief and turbulent stint under Fred Rutten. However, Advocaat was officially reinstated on May 11, 2026, just a month before the competition begins.

The Dutch manager brings over 40 years of sideline experience, including major tournament runs with the Netherlands and South Korea. His pragmatic philosophy and deep tactical knowledge provide a massive boost for a squad facing elite opposition this summer.

Key player: Leandro Bacuna

When evaluating Curacao key players, captain Leandro Bacuna stands out as the heart of the national team. The 34-year-old midfielder, currently playing for Turkish club Iğdır FK, brings vital top-flight experience from his time in the English Premier League.

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Bacuna is a versatile presence who often anchors the midfield but can seamlessly shift to the backline if needed. In their decisive qualifying match, he led the team in touches, passes, and defensive contributions.

His delivery from dead-ball situations remains excellent, offering a crucial scoring outlet for a team that will primarily play on the counterattack. His ability to read the game allows him to disrupt opposing attacks before they develop.

If Bacuna were to miss time, the team would lose both its primary creator and its most important on-field leader.

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Curacao’s road to the 2026 World Cup

The path to North America was defined by defensive resilience and excellent game management. Curacao navigated the second round with a perfect record before entering a tense third-round battle.

They ultimately topped their group with an undefeated record of three wins and three draws. The defining moment of the campaign arrived on November 18, 2025, when they secured a gritty 0-0 draw against Jamaica to officially clinch their spot.

A commanding 7-0 victory over Bermuda earlier in the window provided the crucial goal differential needed to edge out their rivals. This disciplined qualifying run suggests they will not be easily broken down on the global stage.

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Curacao’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Navigating Group E will be a monumental task for the debutants. Drawn alongside Germany, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador, the Caribbean side faces one of the most challenging groups in the entire competition.

Germany represents the most difficult matchup, bringing relentless attacking pressure that will severely test the island’s defensive block. The fixture against Ecuador might offer the most realistic opportunity to compete for possession, though the South Americans remain heavy favorites.

Earning even a single point in this group would be considered a massive success for the program.

Curacao squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position)Club
Eloy Room (GK)Miami FC
Tyrick Bodak (GK)Telstar
Trevor Doornbusch (GK)VVV-Venlo
Shurandy Sambo (DF)Sparta Rotterdam
Juriën Gaari (DF)Abha
Roshon van Eijma (DF)RKC Waalwijk
Sherel Floranus (DF)PEC Zwolle
Deveron Fonville (DF)NEC
Armando Obispo (DF)PSV
Joshua Brenet (DF)Kayserispor
Riechedly Bazoer (DF)Konyaspor
Godfried Roemeratoe (DF)RKC Waalwijk
Juninho Bacuna (MF)Volendam
Livano Comenencia (MF)Zürich
Leandro Bacuna (MF)Iğdır
Ar’jany Martha (MF)Rotherham United
Tyrese Noslin (MF)Telstar
Kevin Felida (MF)Den Bosch
Tahith Chong (MF)Sheffield United
Jürgen Locadia (FW)Miami FC
Jeremy Antonisse (FW)Kifisia
Sontje Hansen (FW)Middlesbrough
Kenji Gorré (FW)Maccabi Haifa
Jearl Margaritha (FW)Beveren
Brandley Kuwas (FW)Volendam
Gervane Kastaneer (FW)Terengganu
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Final word on Curacao

As one of the most compelling FIFA World Cup 2026 teams, Curacao enters the competition playing entirely with house money. Their disciplined defensive shape and veteran leadership give them a foundation to frustrate superior opponents.

However, the sheer jump in attacking quality from CONCACAF qualifying to facing nations like Germany and Ivory Coast presents an enormous challenge.

While advancing past the group stage is highly unlikely, simply competing on this stage is a historic triumph for the island.

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