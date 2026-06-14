Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Why Serge Gnabry is missing the 2026 World Cup for Germany

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Serge Gnabry of Germany.
© Getty ImagesSerge Gnabry of Germany.

Germany heads into the 2026 World Cup with a clear mission: capture a fifth global crown to equal Brazil’s historic all-time tournament record. However, the Europeans will have to face the elite competition in North America without one of their primary attacking weapons, as forward Serge Gnabry has been officially ruled out of the tournament.

Gnabry’s World Cup dreams were completely shattered after he suffered a severe tear in the adductor muscles of his right thigh. The injury occurred during Bayern Munich’s final training session right before their Bundesliga clash against Stuttgart, immediately sidelining him for the rest of the domestic season and the international summer.

The last few days have been incredibly difficult to process. A season with Bayern Munich that still had so much at stake after securing another Bundesliga title over the weekend. As for the World Cup dream with the German national team… unfortunately, that is over for me. Just like the rest of the country, I will be supporting the boys from home,” Gnabry wrote on his Instagram account.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

His absence is a devastating tactical blow for manager Julian Nagelsmann, who had viewed the 30-year-old as an indispensable starter on the flank. Gnabry had started every single match during the European World Cup Qualifiers, anchoring the attack with three goals and one assist.

Serge Gnabry celebrates a goal for Germany. (Getty Images)

Serge Gnabry celebrates a goal for Germany. (Getty Images)

To bridge the gap out wide, Nagelsmann will have to rely on the seasoned experience of Leroy Sane, or lean heavily into the dynamic young brilliance of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

Advertisement
List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Sidelined by injury ahead of a World Cup once again

Tragically for Gnabry, this is not the first time his body has betrayed him right on the cusp of soccer’s grandest stage. Back in 2018, while enjoying a spectacular breakout season with Hoffenheim, the winger was a lock to make Joachim Low’s final squad for the tournament in Russia. However, a severe groin injury picked up in late spring forced him to miss out on the competition entirely.

He did find his redemption four years later at Qatar 2022, cementing himself as a preferred starter under then-coach Hansi Flick. During that winter campaign, Gnabry started all three group stage matches.

However, it turned into a historic disaster for Germany, as the powerhouse nation failed to advance to the knockout rounds, finishing third in their group behind Spain and Japan. Gnabry had hoped 2026 would be the cycle to right those wrongs, but he will instead have to wait until 2030 for his next shot at World Cup glory.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Manuel Neuer’s stunning return headlines Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad, and Serge Gnabry misses out as Julian Nagelsmann balances experience and heartbreak

Manuel Neuer’s stunning return headlines Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad, and Serge Gnabry misses out as Julian Nagelsmann balances experience and heartbreak

The announcement immediately sparked debate across the country as Die Mannschaft prepares for another attempt to restore its place among soccer’s elite after difficult recent World Cup campaigns.

Why isn’t Serge Gnabry playing today for Bayern Munich vs PSG in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

Why isn’t Serge Gnabry playing today for Bayern Munich vs PSG in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

After defeating Real Madrid, Bayern Munich arrive in top form to face PSG in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League semifinals. However, head coach Vincent Kompany faces a tough challenge, as Serge Gnabry will not be available, forcing adjustments to the attacking strategy.

2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak for Germany as Serge Gnabry confirms injury blow: Who could Julian Nagelsmann take as his replacement?

2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak for Germany as Serge Gnabry confirms injury blow: Who could Julian Nagelsmann take as his replacement?

The mood around the German national team has shifted dramatically after Serge Gnabry delivered devastating news that he will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving Julian Nagelsmann with a major decision to make ahead of the tournament.

Germany dealt major blow as Serge Gnabry likely out for 2026 World Cup with season-ending injury

Germany dealt major blow as Serge Gnabry likely out for 2026 World Cup with season-ending injury

Serge Gnabry is all but ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Germany national team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo