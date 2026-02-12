Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Exclusive Interview
Comments

From South London to the Süper Lig: Jerome Opoku on his journey to Ghana’s World Cup squad

Zach Lowy

By Zach Lowy

Follow us on Google!
Jerome Opoku of Ghana.
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesJerome Opoku of Ghana.

We are just four months away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will see Ghana face off against Panama in Toronto before taking on England in Foxborough, followed by a match-up against Croatia in Philadelphia. It is shaping up to be a challenging fixture list for the Black Stars, and one player who looks set to play a pivotal role in helping them navigate the “Group of Death” is Jerome Opoku.

Born in the South London borough of Lambeth, Opoku was raised in England by Ghanaian immigrants and rose through the ranks at Fulham’s academy before eventually cutting his teeth in League One for Accrington Stanley and Plymouth Argyle. He then made the move to Danish outfit Vejle Boldklub, where he established himself as one of the top central defenders in the Danish SuperLiga. After three straight loan spells, Opoku decided to call it quits on his Fulham adventure after 13 years, making the move to Portuguese outfit Arouca. Opoku established a rock-solid partnership in central defense alongside João Basso, forming the bedrock of a team that took the entire league by surprise.

Having narrowly avoided relegation in their return to the top flight in 2021/22, Arouca would ascend to the upper reaches of the table and qualify for European football for the second time ever after finishing fifth. These stellar displays would attract the attention of Süper Lig side İstanbul Başakşehir, and after a long-winded transfer saga, Opoku signed a one-year contract extension until 2026 with Arouca before joining Başakşehir on loan (later made permanent for a reported €1.5 million).

Opoku quickly made his presence felt, playing 32 times in all competitions to lead the Owls to a fourth-place finish and a trip to the Turkish Cup quarterfinals, before scoring three goals and four assists in 33 league appearances as Başakşehir placed fifth in the 2024/25 Süper Lig table. And whilst he was linked with a return to England in the summer, Opoku opted to stay put at Başakşehir, where he is contracted through 2027. Although he isn’t closing the door on a homecoming, he is more than happy in Istanbul, where he is raising his 10-month-old son, Rome, and his two-year-old son, Cruz, with his wife.

“As I always say, it’s God’s plan, so I think that if I just keep putting in the performances, whatever comes will kind of reflect on where I could be, or where I should be. For now, I’m here in Istanbul, and that’s what I’m focused on, but whatever happens is really God’s plan, so I’ve got to keep working hard and see what comes,” stated Opoku in an exclusive World Soccer Talk interview.

It hasn’t been a conventional journey for Opoku, who started off idolizing Gareth Bale and dreamed of becoming a winger, only to be moved to left back by his U-15 coach Mark Pembridge. And after enjoying a growth spurt, he shifted to the center back role, where he has remained ever since. When he was 17, Opoku abandoned his academic studies in order to focus on becoming a professional footballer—just a few weeks later, Opoku suffered a season-ending ACL injury. And yet, it’s obvious that this adversity has paid off in the long term for Opoku, who has earned praise from the likes of Gabriele Marcotti and established himself as one of the very best defenders in Türkiye. He currently ranks second in their squad for 1.2 interceptions per 90 and 50.7 accurate passes (89% success rate) per 90 in league play, as well as third for 4.1 clearances per 90.

Advertisement

“I’ve really developed my all-around game since going to Başakşehir, in general terms of just being a defender. Being a defender first, making sure you can achieve the clean sheet, that’s the main focus when growing up, but a few years ago, I started to focus on a few more different things. Where I am now is just about not letting the striker score and coming back with that clean sheet; that’s where I get my main joy from now. Back then, maybe I’d be thinking, ‘Let me get a goal, let me take this guy on,’ but it’s not really the fundamentals of being a defender. The past couple of years have just been about keeping the clean sheet… that’s my main focus. If that goal goes in, then it hurts, so it’s just about keeping the goals down to a minimum and having a clean performance.”

Opoku hasn’t just made his mark at the club level, but the international level. One month after moving to Istanbul, Opoku received his maiden call-up for the Ghanaian national team, making his debut in a 4-0 defeat vs. the United States in Nashville, before missing out on the next two windows. He returned in March 2024, playing in two friendlies vs. Nigeria and Uganda before returning a year later to make his competitive debut vs. Chad in World Cup qualifying. He then started in a 3-0 win vs. Madagascar, missing out on the next two friendlies, before returning in September 2025 and playing the full 90 in a 1-0 win vs. Mali. He then made two late cameos vs. Mali and the Central African Republic, before watching from the bench as Ghana defeated Comoros and secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup. Opoku then headed to the Far East for the November friendlies, starting in a 2-0 defeat to Japan before riding the bench vs. South Korea.

“Growing up in South London, I had a lot of Ghanaian friends and Ghanaian neighbors at school; it was kind of like a community in itself. Of course, when you go to weddings and parties, you see a lot of Ghanaian family members, so it never leaves you. Now being able to go to the actual country frequently is amazing, because now I’m seeing more family members, making new friends and new relationships, and learning more about the culture. It’s amazing, it’s all good.”

Advertisement

At 27 years of age, Jerome Opoku has already established himself in England, Denmark, Portugal, and Türkiye. But now, can he leave his mark in his first-ever international tournament in North America and lead Ghana to the knockout round for the first time since 2010? Stay tuned for what promises to be a baptism of fire for Opoku and his Black Stars teammates.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Argentina vs. France rivalry transcends 2022 World Cup as Ousmane Dembele mocks Ligue 1 rival: ‘He’s rubbish’

Argentina vs. France rivalry transcends 2022 World Cup as Ousmane Dembele mocks Ligue 1 rival: ‘He’s rubbish’

France star Ousmane Dembele had harsh words for an Argentina player in Ligue 1, adding another chapter to the rivalry that emerged between the two national teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Endrick makes final decision on Olympique Lyon, Real Madrid future after 2026 World Cup

Endrick makes final decision on Olympique Lyon, Real Madrid future after 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 World Cup as a main target, Endrick has taken a key decision on his future between Olympique Lyon and Real Madrid.

Christian Pulisic gets real about what a home 2026 FIFA World Cup truly means with honest seven-word admission

Christian Pulisic gets real about what a home 2026 FIFA World Cup truly means with honest seven-word admission

Christian Pulisic stands at the center of a defining chapter for American soccer, with the Milan star poised to carry the national team into the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Christian Pulisic breaks silence on unexpected slump and injury woes in 2026 with nine-word fitness update ahead of Milan’s clash vs. Pisa

Christian Pulisic breaks silence on unexpected slump and injury woes in 2026 with nine-word fitness update ahead of Milan’s clash vs. Pisa

After carrying the club’s attack for much of the season and emerging as one of Serie A’s most decisive figures, the American suddenly found himself battling silence rather than headlines.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo