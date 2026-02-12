Kylian Mbappe injury update ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash vs. Real Sociedad

Amid a challenging stretch marked by disappointing results across multiple competitions, one of the few bright spots for Real Madrid this season has been Kylian Mbappe. However, the French forward is now a concern heading into the La Liga matchup against Real Sociedad.

“Mbappe stayed inside the training facilities for the second consecutive day and is doubtful for the match against Real Sociedad,” Marca reported Thursday. “The Frenchman is still dealing with discomfort in his left knee and is following a specific plan to finally resolve the issues that have lingered since the end of last year.”

Indeed, the forward has not been able to train normally this week due to a lack of full fitness. On Thursday, just as he did Wednesday, he did not participate in on-field training with his teammates and instead worked separately in the gym.

Knee problems have been a concern for Mbappe in recent months. For that reason, he missed a La Liga match against Real Betis in early January, as well as the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid and the Copa del Rey matchup against Albacete, which ended in Real Madrid’s elimination.

How have Real Madrid fared without Mbappe this season?

There is no need to dig too deeply into the numbers to understand Kylian Mbappe’s importance to Real Madrid. He is the team’s leading scorer this season, with 38 goals in 31 matches. Add his five assists, and he is averaging 1.38 goal contributions per game.

That importance is reflected not only in his individual statistics but also in the team’s overall results. Over the course of the season, Mbappe has been absent for four Real Madrid matches, one in each competition.

In those games, Los Blancos recorded two wins (against Real Betis in La Liga and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup) and two losses (against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and against Albacete in the Copa del Rey). That means without Mbappe, Real Madrid have secured just 50 percent of the available points.

Mbappe needs to be managed carefully

Given Mbappe’s impact, it would be logical for Real Madrid to do everything possible to have him on the field for Saturday’s clash against Real Sociedad. However, the situation is not that simple.

While La Liga remains a major objective for the Spanish side, which currently sits one point behind leaders Barcelona in the standings, the bigger picture cannot be ignored. Next week, Real Madrid will play a crucial first-leg Champions League playoff match against Benfica. Mbappe’s contribution could be even more vital in that contest, which may prompt coach Alvaro Arbeloa to rest him this weekend in league play.