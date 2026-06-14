How to watch Germany vs Curaçao in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Germany vs Curaçao on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Germany vs Curaçao WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, June 14, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Four-time world champions Germany kick off their 2026 tournament campaign with a mission to end a decade of underachievement on the global stage. After failing to advance past the group stage in the last two editions, the pressure is on Julian Nagelsmann’s side to deliver a dominant performance against a historic underdog. With a nine-game winning streak heading into the competition, Germany is expected to make a powerful opening statement.

Standing in their way is Curaçao, the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the finals. The “Blue Wave” are making their debut in what is a true David vs. Goliath encounter. Led by the oldest coach in the tournament’s history, 78-year-old Dick Advocaat, Curaçao’s presence is a testament to the expanded 48-team format. For them, every moment is history, and frustrating the European powerhouse would be the greatest upset imaginable.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Germany’s path to North America has been marked by inconsistency. After a shocking 2-0 qualifying loss to Slovakia, they roared back to win their group, showcasing both vulnerability and immense firepower. Their campaign highlighted a recurring theme: while they dominate possession (averaging 73% in qualifiers), they often struggle to translate that control into clear-cut chances, ranking just 18th for expected goals (xG) among European teams.

The tactical battle will be a classic clash of styles. Nagelsmann’s Germany will implement their intense, modern pressing game, aiming to pin Curaçao deep in their own half. In response, Dick Advocaat is expected to deploy an ultra-defensive, compact low block. Curaçao’s strategy will be to absorb pressure, limit space, and frustrate a German side known for its difficulty in breaking down organized defenses. The key to the match will be whether Germany’s creative talents can find a way through the defensive wall.

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The motivations are starkly different. For Germany, a comprehensive victory with a large goal difference is crucial to build momentum and virtually secure a spot in the knockout rounds. For Curaçao, the goal is to compete, avoid a heavy defeat that would damage their goal difference, and perhaps snatch a historic point. Simply surviving the German onslaught would be considered a major success for the debutants.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This Group E clash at Houston’s NRG Stadium will be the first-ever meeting between Germany and Curaçao. With no historical data between the two nations, the focus shifts to Germany‘s record against similar opposition.

The German national team has a strong history against teams from the CONCACAF region in this competition. In six previous encounters against nations like Mexico and Costa Rica, they have recorded four wins, one draw, and only a single loss. That lone defeat came in the opening group stage match in 2018, a 1-0 loss to Mexico.

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Across those six matches, Germany has been prolific, boasting a goal difference of 16-6. They have a reputation for being ruthless against lower-ranked sides, and recent form suggests that trend will continue. In their last eight matches against such opponents, they have scored 26 goals, averaging 3.25 per game, signaling their intent to control this fixture from the start.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Germany enters the tournament with a minor disruption in midfield, while debutants Curaçao arrive at full strength for their historic opening match.

Julian Nagelsmann’s squad was dealt a blow when young midfielder Lennart Karl suffered a thigh injury, ruling him out of the tournament. He has been replaced by Assan Ouedraogo. While first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer missed a recent friendly, he is expected to be fully fit to start. The team is built around a formidable Bayern Munich core, though questions remain over the club form of key players like Leon Goretzka.

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Curaçao has no injury or suspension concerns, allowing Dick Advocaat to field his strongest possible lineup. The squad leans heavily on Dutch-raised players with experience in top European leagues, including the Bacuna brothers. Their collective experience will be vital as they face the biggest challenge in their nation’s soccer history.

Germany Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

Nagelsmann is set to deploy a fluid and dynamic attacking system. Kai Havertz will operate as a deep-lying forward, with the creative trio of Musiala, Wirtz, and Sane providing support. Joshua Kimmich’s role at right-back offers attacking width, while the Bayern-heavy core provides stability.

Curaçao Projected XI (4-3-3):

Room; Sambo, Gaari, Obispo, Floranus; L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna, Comenencia; Chong, Antonisse, Gorre

Curaçao will likely set up in a disciplined and compact formation designed to frustrate Germany. The Bacuna brothers, Leandro and Juninho, will be crucial in midfield, tasked with breaking up play and shielding the defense. The team will aim to stay organized and look for rare opportunities on the counter-attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Germany vs Curaçao match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can watch other games from the tournament, as well as top leagues and competitions from around the world.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, or as part of a larger bundle that includes other sports and entertainment channels. Check the platform’s official website for the latest offers and packages.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also offers a deep library of movies, TV shows, and live coverage of other major sports, making it a complete entertainment solution for your household.

SEE MORE: Full 2026 World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.