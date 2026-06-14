Why Xavi Simons is missing the 2026 World Cup for the Netherlands

The Netherlands face a challenging road at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, beginning on Sunday against Japan in the Group F opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, Xavi Simons will not be there after being ruled out of the tournament with a serious injury.

Simons suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee on April 25 during a Tottenham Hotspur match against Wolverhampton in the Premier League. The injury required surgery and was followed by a lengthy recovery process expected to last between six and nine months.

In addition to missing the World Cup with the Netherlands, the 23-year-old winger is expected to spend most of 2026 on the sidelines. He is unlikely to return to action during the second half of the calendar year, meaning a full comeback is expected in the latter stages of the 2026-27 season.

For the Netherlands, losing Simons was a major blow considering his club performances and the role head coach Ronald Koeman had given him within the national team setup.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

Since making his international debut in December 2022 during the World Cup quarterfinal against the USMNT, Simons has recorded 34 appearances and six goals for the national team. Under Koeman, his role has been significant, featuring in 33 of the 38 matches the head coach has overseen since taking charge in 2023, most of them as a starter.

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see also World Cup 2026 guide: Everything to know about format, groups, teams, and how to watch

Other Netherlands absences for the World Cup

The loss of Xavi Simons was a significant setback for the Netherlands in their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he was not the only player ruled out. Two other key members of the squad were also sidelined because of injuries suffered during the club season.

The first was Matthijs de Ligt, who, after months of dealing with back problems, had no choice but to undergo surgery in mid-May. That brought an end to both his season with Manchester United and his World Cup hopes.

The other case was much more recent. Jurrien Timber had been included in Ronald Koeman’s 26-man squad for the tournament and even traveled to North America with his teammates. However, during the first few days of training, it became clear he was not fit to play because of a groin injury suffered while with Arsenal. As a result, he was withdrawn from the roster and replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida.

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