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Why Thomas Müller is missing the 2026 World Cup for Germany

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Müller isn't with Germany
© Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty ImagesMüller isn't with Germany

This competition makes heroes in every edition, but a player who made history with his team is not going to be at the 2026 World Cup, with Thomas Müller not representing Germany.

The reason Müller is missing from the team is that the forward retired from Germany in 2024. His final match in the jersey in which he made history by lifting the trophy in 2014 was the Euro 2024 quarterfinal loss to Spain, played in front of their fans.

While his experience could be a huge help for the young team that Germany currently has, Müller is already 36 years old. Leaving Bayern Munich for Vancouver Whitecaps also suggests the forward may no longer want to face the demands of the European level.

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Müller’s career with Germany

A player who made an impact on a great generation from a young age naturally ends up with impressive numbers. Germany were dominant with players who were regular figures in the national team, and Müller was no exception.

Müller lifted the trophy in 2014 (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Müller lifted the trophy in 2014 (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It is not easy to enter the record books in a country like this, which makes Müller’s history even bigger, as he is the third player with the most appearances for Germany, with 131 matches, behind only Lothar Matthäus and Miroslav Klose.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

His name also appears high on the scoring list, even if he was not a pure goalscorer. Müller’s 45 goals put him sixth among Germany’s all-time top scorers, tied with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a legendary list.

Müller’s farewell

The edition that saw the forward shine in 2014 included the 7-1 semifinal win over Brazil that set a precedent. Müller’s performance that year was not limited to being a role player. His contribution of five goals and three assists in such a powerful team remains hard to match, which made his farewell video even more emotional.

Müller said: “When I made my first appearance for the German national team, I would never have dreamed of all this. Great victories and bitter defeats. Sometimes at rock bottom, only to stand up again. Competing against the best players in the world alongside fantastic teammates, with whom I experienced countless unforgettable moments.”

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