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World Cup Recap: Clinical Morocco Eliminates Canada, France Sets Up Semifinal Rematch

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Azzedine Ounahi #8 of Morocco celebrates with teammates.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesAzzedine Ounahi #8 of Morocco celebrates with teammates.

The single-elimination hammer has fallen on the first of the host nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On the newest daily update from Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa analyzes a brutal day of Round of 16 action that saw clinical counterattacking football triumph over possession dominance and locked in a spectacular heavyweight rematch for the next phase.

Listen to the full tactical analysis on Spotify to hear the complete bracket breakdown.

The headline story brought immense heartbreak to local fans as co-hosts Canada were officially eliminated from the tournament in a deceiving 3-0 defeat to Morocco. Despite Jesse Marsch’s side completely dominating the ball and out-shooting the opposition, the Atlas Lions put on an absolute masterclass in low-block resilience and ruthless efficiency. An exceptional brace from Azzedine Ounahi and a stoppage-time exclamation point from Soufiane Rahimi—expertly crafted by Brahim Díaz—abruptly ended Canada’s historic fairy tale.

Meanwhile, over in Philadelphia, tournament favorites France encountered an unexpectedly grueling test against a stubborn Paraguay side fresh off killing German giants. Les Bleus starved the South Americans of the ball, commanding a staggering 76% of possession, yet completely struggled to construct fluid openings. The tactical deadlock was finally broken by a clutch Kylian Mbappé penalty kick. The finish marks Mbappé’s 19th career World Cup goal, successfully punching France’s ticket to a fourth consecutive quarterfinal.

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The daily wrap-up concludes by examining the updated 2026 tournament bracket. With both nations safely through, France and Morocco are officially scheduled to clash on July 9 in a highly anticipated, high-stakes rematch of their iconic 2022 World Cup Semifinal. Adrian evaluates early tactical adjustments, depth concerns, and why the French side still looks slightly out of rhythm despite marching forward.

You can stream the entire matchday overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to stay completely updated on final scorelines, tournament bracket tracking, and expert single-elimination analysis.

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