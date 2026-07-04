World Cup Bracket: Round of 16 Predictions and Tactical Breakdowns

The single-elimination chaos of the Round of 32 has cleared, leaving behind a heavily altered tournament bracket where remaining heavyweights are officially locked on a direct collision course. The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 is officially set. On the latest edition of Rabona TV, host Adrian Sousa goes game-by-game to preview the keys to victory, hidden upset potentials, and score predictions for all eight blockbuster ties.

Listen to the full bracket analysis on Spotify to see who is projected to reach the Quarterfinals.

The episode kicks off with a look at the remaining host nations. Adrian analyzes Canada’s historic matchup against Morocco, evaluating how the Canadians can unlock a resilient Atlas Lions squad that just frustrated the Netherlands out of the tournament. The host also dives into a high-octane encounter at the Estadio Azteca, questioning if home-field advantage can carry Mexico past Harry Kane and a surviving England side, while the USMNT prepares for a physical battle against Belgium.

The tactical previews also evaluate the true tournament frontrunners. Adrian assesses if giant-killers Paraguay can follow up their historic elimination of Germany by shocking Kylian Mbappé and an unstoppable France team. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland’s Norway looks to disrupt tournament favorites Brazil in a mouth-watering clash.

The highlight of the slate features a massive, legendary Iberian Derby between neighbors Portugal and Spain, alongside crucial matches featuring Lionel Messi’s Argentina facing Egypt, and Switzerland taking on Colombia. Adrian weighs tactical lineups, physical fatigue from the previous round, and single-elimination pressure to lock in his definitive predictions.

You can stream the entire bracket preview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Predictions on Spotify to see how your personal knockout picks match up against Adrian’s tactical analysis before the action kicks off.