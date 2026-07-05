Belgium coach Rudi Garcia slams FIFA over Folarin Balogun suspension U-turn: ‘It’s April Fools’

Folarin Balogun’s overturned red card emerged as the defining storyline of the tournament on Sunday, as a shocking retrospective review by FIFA cleared the American striker to play in Monday’s high-stakes knockout clash against Belgium. Following the controversial ruling, Belgian head coach Rudi Garcia heavily criticized soccer’s global governing body, offering a candid and biting assessment: “It’s April Fools.”

Balogun was originally issued a straight red card after a dangerous challenge where he stamped on the ankle of Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic, a disciplinary action that was supposed to mandate his suspension for the Round of 16 battle against Belgium. However, just 24 hours before kickoff, FIFA released a stunning statement revoking the striker’s ban, noting that “the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.”

The unprecedented decision sparked instant outrage among the affected parties, and when pressed on the matter during Sunday’s pre-match press conference, Garcia did not hold back his frustration: “I didn’t know that at the World Cup the 5th of July is actually the first of April. It’s April Fools. We’re not defending the national team or federation, we are defending football.“

Belgian federation releases formal statement over Balogun ruling

Before the Red Devils’ head coach voiced his personal disbelief over the ruling, the Belgian Football Federation (KBVB) had already issued a scathing official statement regarding the revocation of Balogun’s suspension. Throughout the formal dispatch, the federation outlined its legal stance on how the decision directly contradicts established tournament bylaws.

“The KBVB reacts with bewilderment to FIFA’s decision that the suspended American player Balogun would still be eligible to play for the USA – Belgium match this coming Monday, July 6th at 17:00 (Seattle time). FIFA bases this decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The article states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee can decide to suspend the implementation of a previously issued disciplinary measure,” the federation’s opening statement read.

“However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code states that a red card automatically entails a suspension for the following match. Cf. all previous red cards at this FIFA World Cup. Regardless of the above, the decision directly goes against the regulations of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competitions, as recorded in Article 10.5: ‘If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.‘”

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The federation concluded its message with a direct challenge to the integrity of soccer’s primary governing body: “Furthermore, the automatic nature of a suspension was explicitly reiterated in the specific FIFA World Cup 2026 – Circular No. 16, which was sent out to all participating nations on May 12, 2026. To protect the legitimate rights of all participating nations and the general fair play of our sport, now and at all future FIFA World Cups, the KBVB is continuing to thoroughly study this matter.”

*Developing story…