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World Cup Daily Recap: Norway Dumps Out Brazil; 10-Man England Shocks Mexico at Azteca

World Soccer Talk

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World Cup Daily Recap: Norway Dumps Out Brazil; 10-Man England Shocks Mexico at Azteca
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesWorld Cup Daily Recap: Norway Dumps Out Brazil; 10-Man England Shocks Mexico at Azteca

The Round of 16 has completely torn up the script for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In arguably the most volatile and dramatic matchday of the tournament so far, a five-time champion was humbled and a second home nation was left heartbroken. On the latest edition of Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa provides a full post-mortem on a historic double-header of giant-killings.

Listen to the full tactical breakdown on Spotify to see how the left side of the bracket has been completely reshaped.

The day’s opening shockwaves erupted when Erling Haaland single-handedly spearheaded a historic 2-1 upset to eliminate tournament favorites Brazil. Haaland fired home a magnificent second-half brace to punch Norway’s ticket to their first-ever World Cup Quarterfinal. The structural defeat marks the Seleção’s earliest tournament exit in 36 years, with Bruno Guimarães missing a costly first-half penalty and Neymar’s 95th-minute spot-kick serving as a hollow consolation.

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The absolute chaos then spilled directly into a sold-out Estadio Azteca. In a breathtaking encounter, Jude Bellingham stunned the home crowd by striking twice in less than two minutes. Despite England being forced to navigate over half an hour with only 10 men following Jarell Quansah’s straight red card, the Three Lions displayed incredible defensive resilience to hang onto a 3-2 victory—cruelly extending Mexico’s decades-long curse of failing to reach the final eight.

With Canada and Mexico both officially eliminated on back-to-back days, the North American contingent has taken a massive structural hit. The daily wrap-up concludes by mapping out a highly unexpected, high-stakes Quarterfinal clash between Norway and England. Adrian evaluates the midfield suspensions, individual tactical battles, and structural advantages ahead of the next round.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to stay completely updated on updated bracket configurations, penalty statistics, and upcoming knockout analysis.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup Recap: Haaland’s Norway Stuns Brazil; Post-Mortem on Canada’s Historic Run

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2026 World Cup Round of 16 Predictions: Rabona TV’s Ultimate Bracket Breakdown

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Watch Rabona TV's official 2026 World Cup Round of 16 predictions video. Get expert score lines and tactical analysis for France-Paraguay, England-Mexico, and more.

World Cup Bracket: Round of 16 Predictions and Tactical Breakdowns

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Adrian Sousa from Rabona TV delivers his full 2026 World Cup Round of 16 predictions, highlighting massive matchups like Portugal vs. Spain and Canada vs. Morocco.

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