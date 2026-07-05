Video: Erling Haaland scores twice to eliminate Brazil from the 2026 World Cup

Norway clashed with Brazil on Sunday in a heavyweight Round of 16 battle, fighting for a coveted spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals at MetLife Stadium. Breaking the late-game deadlock with a magnificent aerial effort and then with a powerful strike, Erling Haaland powered the Scandinavian side ahead while capturing his seventh goal of the tournament.

Following a brilliant sequence of build-up play that saw Norway switch the point of attack from right to left, Andreas Schjelderup collected the ball in the final third and utilized a slick dynamic move to open up a crossing window. Waiting in the penalty area was Haaland, who completely lost his marker, Gabriel, before launching into a stunning header that beat the keeper to open the scoring in the 80th minute.

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To officially put the game on ice, the dynamic duo of Schjelderup and Haaland connected once again to manufacture a crucial insurance goal. This time, the Benfica winger slipped a clever pass across the edge of the 18-yard box to find the striker, who utilized two touches to set himself up before unleashing a spectacular, angled cross-body strike into the far corner to extend the lead to two.

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Neymar threw Brazil a desperate late lifeline by calmly burying a penalty kick in the 100th minute after Leo Ostigard was whistled for a foul on Casemiro inside the 18-yard box. However, immediately after play resumed from the center circle, the referee blew the final whistle to end the match, officially sealing Brazil’s shocking elimination and cementing a historic 2-1 upset victory for the celebratory Norwegian squad.

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Both goals allowed Haaland to continue building his legendary resume, both for his national program and on the sport’s biggest international stage. Despite previously missing the group-stage showdown against France, these decisive strikes against Brazil brings the Manchester City superstar’s staggering tally to seven goals in just four career World Cup appearances.

see also Who, when and where will Norway play in the 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals?

World Cup Golden Boot Race hotter than ever

As the single-elimination knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup heat up, the elite goalscorers who dominated the headlines during the group stage have continued to pack the scoresheet under the brightest lights. As it stands right now, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland are locked in a dramatic three-way tie with seven goals apiece, sharing custody of the tournament’s prestigious Golden Boot race.

Mbappe already delivered his clutch moment of the Round of 16 by coolly converting a decisive penalty kick in France’s tense 1-0 victory over Paraguay, while Haaland exploded for a magnificent brace to dismantle Brazil. Consequently, Messi remains the only superstar among the leading trio with a game in hand for this round, as he prepares to lead Argentina against Egypt this coming Tuesday in search of both a quarterfinal berth and a chance to break away from his French and Norwegian counterparts.

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