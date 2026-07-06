World Cup Recap: Haaland’s Norway Stuns Brazil; Post-Mortem on Canada’s Historic Run

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 has officially descended into pure, unadulterated chaos. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price return to digest a monumental day of football that saw a pre-tournament favorite brutally dumped from the bracket and home-continent hopes significantly altered.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete tactical breakdown.

The biggest, loudest storyline of the day exploded out of the bracket as Erling Haaland and Norway pulled off an absolute masterclass to shock global powerhouse Brazil. The Norwegians put together a thoroughly dominant performance, neutralizing the Seleção’s attacking flair and comfortably punching their ticket to a historic Quarterfinal appearance. The hosts dissect the tactical setup that choked out Brazil’s midfield and look ahead to a newly minted England vs. Norway matchup.

Speaking of England, the Three Lions managed to survive a wild, nerve-shredding thriller against co-hosts Mexico to keep their title aspirations alive. The program contrasts England’s narrow escape with a sobering post-mortem on Canada’s exit. The guys look at what went wrong structurally in their Round of 16 defeat, dive into complex off-pitch dynamics—including Alphonso Davies’ evolving relationship with Canada Soccer—and lay out what the future holds for this golden generation.

The episode winds down by shifting focus to today’s heavy-hitting schedule. The hosts break down a massive, high-stakes battle for CONCACAF as the USA faces Belgium, before previewing a legendary, blockbuster Iberian Derby between cross-border rivals Portugal and Spain.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to get the ultimate breakdown of giant-killings, tactical adjustments, and updating bracket projections.