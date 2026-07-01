Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Podcast
Comments

World Cup Daily Recap: Unstoppable France Crushes Sweden to Lock in Round of 16

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Desire Doue of France celebrating.
© Hannah Foslien/Getty ImagesDesire Doue of France celebrating.

The Round of 32 continues to narrow the field at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but while other tournament heavyweights have stuttered, the French juggernaut looks completely terrifying. On the latest daily update from Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa analyzes a commanding set of results that saw title favorites stamp their authority and history-making nations march forward.

Listen to the full tactical breakdown on Spotify to hear how the Round of 16 is taking shape.

The headline story belonged entirely to Les Bleus, who delivered an incredibly polished 3-0 dismantling of Sweden. Spearheading the clinical performance was Kylian Mbappé, who fired home a magnificent brace to officially pull level with Lionel Messi at five goals apiece in an electric Golden Boot race. Outscoring their tournament opponents 13-2 so far, France has set up a fascinating Round of 16 date with giant-killers Paraguay.

Meanwhile, host nation Mexico sent a packed Estadio Azteca into absolute pandemonium. El Tri put together a structured, commanding defensive performance to blank Ecuador 2-0, keeping their passionate tournament run moving directly into the single-elimination second round.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The drama concluded with a historic breakthrough for Norway in their tight tactical clash against the Ivory Coast. With the match hanging completely in the balance late, Erling Haaland popped up to bury a dramatic match-winner, securing Norway’s first-ever Men’s World Cup knockout victory and locking in a mouth-watering Round of 16 block-buster against Brazil.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to stay entirely up to date on final scores, updated bracket dynamics, and expert tactical reviews.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup Drama: Paraguay and Morocco Advance After Penalty Shootout Thrillers

World Cup Drama: Paraguay and Morocco Advance After Penalty Shootout Thrillers

Dan Riccio and Blake Price recap a historic day of Round of 32 upsets on The 90th Minute, featuring Germany's exit and Morocco's thriller against the Netherlands.

World Cup Chaos: Three Giants Fall in 24 Hours of Round of 32 Madness

World Cup Chaos: Three Giants Fall in 24 Hours of Round of 32 Madness

Rabona TV reviews a brutal day of 2026 World Cup knockouts as Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan are dumped out of the tournament.

World Cup Recap: Canada Awaits Next Opponent as Round of 32 Blockbusters Loom

World Cup Recap: Canada Awaits Next Opponent as Round of 32 Blockbusters Loom

Dan Riccio and Blake Price break down Canada's hard-fought win over South Africa and preview a massive slate of June 29 knockout matches on The 90th Minute.

World Cup Recap: Eustáquio’s Late Heroics Send Canada to Historic Round of 16

World Cup Recap: Eustáquio’s Late Heroics Send Canada to Historic Round of 16

Adrian Sousa from Rabona TV recaps Canada's dramatic 1-0 Round of 32 victory over South Africa, powered by Stephen Eustáquio's 92nd-minute match-winner.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo