The Round of 32 continues to narrow the field at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but while other tournament heavyweights have stuttered, the French juggernaut looks completely terrifying. On the latest daily update from Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa analyzes a commanding set of results that saw title favorites stamp their authority and history-making nations march forward.

Listen to the full tactical breakdown on Spotify to hear how the Round of 16 is taking shape.

The headline story belonged entirely to Les Bleus, who delivered an incredibly polished 3-0 dismantling of Sweden. Spearheading the clinical performance was Kylian Mbappé, who fired home a magnificent brace to officially pull level with Lionel Messi at five goals apiece in an electric Golden Boot race. Outscoring their tournament opponents 13-2 so far, France has set up a fascinating Round of 16 date with giant-killers Paraguay.

Meanwhile, host nation Mexico sent a packed Estadio Azteca into absolute pandemonium. El Tri put together a structured, commanding defensive performance to blank Ecuador 2-0, keeping their passionate tournament run moving directly into the single-elimination second round.

The drama concluded with a historic breakthrough for Norway in their tight tactical clash against the Ivory Coast. With the match hanging completely in the balance late, Erling Haaland popped up to bury a dramatic match-winner, securing Norway’s first-ever Men’s World Cup knockout victory and locking in a mouth-watering Round of 16 block-buster against Brazil.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to stay entirely up to date on final scores, updated bracket dynamics, and expert tactical reviews.