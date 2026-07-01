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World Cup Drama: Paraguay and Morocco Advance After Penalty Shootout Thrillers

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Gustavo Gomez #15 of Paraguay celebrates after Paraguay defeated Germany in a penalty shoot out.
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesGustavo Gomez #15 of Paraguay celebrates after Paraguay defeated Germany in a penalty shoot out.

The knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has completely broken open. On the latest episode of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price break down an unbelievable day of single-elimination football where defensive resilience, tournament pedigree, and late-match drama combined to produce massive bracket-shattering upsets.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on the complete tactical breakdowns.

The show leads with Paraguay’s monumental shock victory over four-time World Cup champions Germany. After holding firm through an incredibly physical 120 minutes of tactical football, the South American side showed nerves of steel to pull off a historic penalty shootout win. The hosts analyze Paraguay’s organized low block, Germany’s repeated missed opportunities in the final third, and the massive tactical ramifications this sudden exit leaves for the remaining teams in the bracket.

The drama continued in an equally thrilling encounter between Morocco and the Netherlands. The Atlas Lions showcased their signature resilience, fighting back to score a spectacular late equalizer against the highly favored Dutch side before prevailing in a high-stakes, tense penalty shootout. The hosts break down the key second-half substitutions, the rapid shifts in momentum, and why Morocco’s defensive discipline and devastating counterattack make them one of the most dangerous opponents left in the field.

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Additionally, the duo recaps Brazil’s hard-fought victory over Japan, extracting the major tactical takeaways from the Seleção’s narrow escape. The program concludes with an analytical look ahead at the next slate of crucial Round of 32 matches.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to get the ultimate breakdown of final scores, penalty shootout statistics, and expert knockout predictions.

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