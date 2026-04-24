Yamal’s injury could have been avoided, says Barcelona coach Flick: ‘Be aware of the signs’

This week, Barcelona suffered a major blow with confirmation of Lamine Yamal’s injury, which will keep him out for the remainder of the club season. Hansi Flick addressed the situation, offering insight into what led to the physical issue.

“He felt something after the foul, but it didn’t seem serious, and he decided to take responsibility. It got worse, but you have to be aware of the signs,” Flick explained, revealing that Yamal’s discomfort occurred before taking the penalty, not afterward as initially believed.

At the same time, the Barcelona coach acknowledged that had Yamal come off immediately after feeling discomfort, the injury might have been less severe: “He had never had a muscle injury before, and it’s part of the learning curve. It’s another experience for him—understanding the signals your body gives you.”

Throughout his career, Yamal has had a few spells on the sidelines due to physical issues. In addition to minor knocks, the main problem he dealt with this season was pubalgia, which kept him out for several weeks. However, he had never previously suffered a muscle tear, making this a new challenge that will require patience during his recovery process.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

Flick confident Yamal will be fit for the World Cup

Once Lamine Yamal’s injury was confirmed—and with concerns over a potentially lengthy recovery—there was widespread worry in Spain about his availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Medical test results brought positive news in that regard, reassuring the winger that he is expected to be fully fit by mid-June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also ‘It hurts more than I can explain’: Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt message after season-ending injury

“He’s very focused. He’s motivated. He’ll be ready for the World Cup and will come back stronger,” Hansi Flick said in the same press conference on Friday. “This injury affects him, but his reaction is normal. Now the focus is on the recovery process, and that’s what he wants. I hope he has a fantastic World Cup.”

Barcelona’s other injuries

While Yamal’s absence is the most significant for Barcelona right now, there are other players in the squad currently sidelined with injuries, and their returns are eagerly anticipated ahead of the decisive stretch of the La Liga season.

One of them is Raphinha, who has not played since the March international break, when he was injured while on duty with Brazil against France. The other is Marc Bernal, who suffered an ankle sprain against Atletico Madrid a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

“When they’re ready and training with the team, they’ll be available. But for now, they haven’t joined full training, and neither is available for tomorrow,” Flick explained, ruling them out for Saturday’s La Liga clash against Getafe. “I think next week—although we have to take it day by day—we’ll have better news.”