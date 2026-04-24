Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Yamal’s injury could have been avoided, says Barcelona coach Flick: ‘Be aware of the signs’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and winger Lamine Yamal.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesBarcelona coach Hansi Flick and winger Lamine Yamal.

This week, Barcelona suffered a major blow with confirmation of Lamine Yamal’s injury, which will keep him out for the remainder of the club season. Hansi Flick addressed the situation, offering insight into what led to the physical issue.

He felt something after the foul, but it didn’t seem serious, and he decided to take responsibility. It got worse, but you have to be aware of the signs,Flick explained, revealing that Yamal’s discomfort occurred before taking the penalty, not afterward as initially believed.

At the same time, the Barcelona coach acknowledged that had Yamal come off immediately after feeling discomfort, the injury might have been less severe: He had never had a muscle injury before, and it’s part of the learning curve. It’s another experience for him—understanding the signals your body gives you.”

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Throughout his career, Yamal has had a few spells on the sidelines due to physical issues. In addition to minor knocks, the main problem he dealt with this season was pubalgia, which kept him out for several weeks. However, he had never previously suffered a muscle tear, making this a new challenge that will require patience during his recovery process.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

Flick confident Yamal will be fit for the World Cup

Once Lamine Yamal’s injury was confirmed—and with concerns over a potentially lengthy recovery—there was widespread worry in Spain about his availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Medical test results brought positive news in that regard, reassuring the winger that he is expected to be fully fit by mid-June.

Advertisement
‘It hurts more than I can explain’: Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt message after season-ending injury

see also

‘It hurts more than I can explain’: Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt message after season-ending injury

“He’s very focused. He’s motivated. He’ll be ready for the World Cup and will come back stronger,” Hansi Flick said in the same press conference on Friday. “This injury affects him, but his reaction is normal. Now the focus is on the recovery process, and that’s what he wants. I hope he has a fantastic World Cup.”

Barcelona’s other injuries

While Yamal’s absence is the most significant for Barcelona right now, there are other players in the squad currently sidelined with injuries, and their returns are eagerly anticipated ahead of the decisive stretch of the La Liga season.

One of them is Raphinha, who has not played since the March international break, when he was injured while on duty with Brazil against France. The other is Marc Bernal, who suffered an ankle sprain against Atletico Madrid a few weeks ago.

Advertisement
La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

“When they’re ready and training with the team, they’ll be available. But for now, they haven’t joined full training, and neither is available for tomorrow,” Flick explained, ruling them out for Saturday’s La Liga clash against Getafe. “I think next week—although we have to take it day by day—we’ll have better news.”

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Hansi Flick leaves no room for doubt on Barcelona future: ‘This is going to be the final step in my career’

Hansi Flick leaves no room for doubt on Barcelona future: ‘This is going to be the final step in my career’

Despite his significant impact at Barcelona, Hansi Flick’s future has been questioned throughout the season. Seeking to clarify the situation, the German has decided to break his silence regarding his professional future, making it clear that his priority is to remain with the Blaugrana.

Lewandowski’s Barcelona future still uncertain as coach Flick reportedly sets timeline for squad decisions

Lewandowski’s Barcelona future still uncertain as coach Flick reportedly sets timeline for squad decisions

Hansi Flick has decided to delay all decisions regarding Barcelona’s next squad, including Robert Lewandowski’s future.

Barcelona coach Flick complains to UEFA over irregular pitch conditions ahead of UCL clash vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona coach Flick complains to UEFA over irregular pitch conditions ahead of UCL clash vs Atletico Madrid

Ahead of the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick complained to a UEFA delegate over the pitch conditions at the Metopolitano.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Throughout the season, Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó have failed to impress with their performances. For this reason, Barcelona are reportedly open to selling them, aiming to bring in star reinforcements for coach Hansi Flick ahead of the 2026–27 season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo