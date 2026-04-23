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Lamine Yamal injury update emerges as Barcelona confirms season over: Will Spain’s star be ready for 2026 World Cup?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Yamal's father commented on social media
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesYamal's father commented on social media

Lamine Yamal‘s sudden setback has created fresh concern around Barcelona and Spain, with the young star leaving supporters anxious after limping off during a key league win at a decisive point of the campaign.

The teenager has become one of the most influential players in world soccer despite his age, making this development significant for both club and country. Barcelona now faces the final stretch of the domestic season without one of its brightest stars, while Spain waits for clarity ahead of the biggest tournament in the game.

The alarm first sounded during Barca’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga, when Yamal won and converted a penalty before immediately going down in discomfort. After scoring, he signaled toward the bench and walked straight down the tunnel, increasing fears that the issue could be serious.

The timing was especially troubling because the Catalans are closing in on the league title and preparing for major fixtures, including El Clasico. Fans inside Camp Nou quickly shifted from celebration to concern as attention turned to the young winger’s condition.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

Barcelona confirms the diagnosis

Medical tests later confirmed the problem, with the club issuing an official update on Thursday. “The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle).”

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Barcelona also outlined the recovery plan and confirmed the immediate consequence of the injury. “The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup.”

What it means for the World Cup

Despite earlier reports of the 18-year-old possibly missing the tournament opener, Yamal is expected to be fit for Spain’s World Cup campaign. That will come as a major relief to the national team, which views him as one of the central figures in its attacking plans.

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Spain begins the tournament on June 15 against Cape Verde, followed by further Group H matches against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Even with a likely return, match sharpness may become the biggest question after several weeks without competitive action.

Yamal made his voice heard

Yamal made his voice heard

For Barcelona, the absence is substantial because Yamal has been one of the defining players of the season. He is now set to miss the final six league matches, including the showdown with Real Madrid on May 10.

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