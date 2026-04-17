Lewandowski’s Barcelona future still uncertain as coach Flick reportedly sets timeline for squad decisions

For months, Robert Lewandowski’s future has been the subject of speculation, as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the current season. That situation—along with other key squad decisions—has now been postponed by head coach Hansi Flick, who has set a timeline for making those calls.

“Deco already has the planning mapped out, but the German coach prefers to announce departures once the title is secured,” reported Mundo Deportivo on Friday. “Flick wants to avoid the noise around future signings affecting the locker room and potentially disrupting the squad.”

Following their elimination in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona’s final objective this season is La Liga. They currently sit comfortably atop the standings, holding a nine-point lead over second-place Real Madrid and an 18-point advantage over third-place Villarreal.

With seven matches remaining—meaning 21 points still in play—Barcelona’s path to the league title appears clear. Securing 13 of those 21 points would be enough for the Catalan side to clinch the trophy without relying on other results, and that number could be even lower if Real Madrid fail to win all of their remaining matches.

Aaron Ramsdale of Newcastle United fails to save a shot from Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

When could Barcelona win La Liga?

In the most optimistic scenario, Barcelona would still need to wait at least four more weeks to officially celebrate their 29th Spanish league title. There will be no La Liga action this weekend due to the Copa del Rey final between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, and then three league matches would be required.

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If Barcelona were to win those three matches (against Getafe, Celta Vigo, and Osasuna), and Real Madrid were to lose their next three fixtures (against Real Betis, Alaves, and Espanyol), then by the end of Matchday 34, Los Blaugranas would already be champions. That would make May 3 the earliest possible date for the title to be secured.

In a more realistic scenario, Hansi Flick’s side may need a few more weeks. That opens the door to a potentially memorable situation: Barcelona clinching the title by defeating Real Madrid. El Clasico is scheduled for Matchday 35 at Camp Nou and, depending on both teams’ results in the coming weeks, could prove decisive in the La Liga title race.

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Lewandowski’s future

Among the decisions Hansi Flick has chosen to delay until the La Liga title is secured is Robert Lewandowski’s future. Reports indicate that the Polish striker has received a one-year contract extension offer, although the player himself has stated he intends to take his time before deciding his next move.

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In addition to the possibility of remaining at Barcelona—where he may take on a reduced role amid rumors of the club targeting another top-level striker—Lewandowski has also been linked with clubs such as AC Milan, as well as Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer and even potential moves to the Saudi Pro League.