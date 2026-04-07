Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reportedly open to sell Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó to chase key reinforcements

Hansi Flick has managed to elevate Barcelona into one of the best teams in the world. Nevertheless, Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó have yet to fit into the rotation, drawing considerable criticism. In light of this, the Blaugranas are reportedly open to letting both players leave, aiming to create space for reinforcements in the attack and defensive line, which have been consistent priorities.

According to David Bernabeu, via Diario Sport, the Blaugranas are looking at two major sales in the summer of 2026: Ferran Torres and Marc Casadó. Having failed to shine under Hansi Flick, the Spanish side would aim to free up space in the wage bill and secure resources to pursue the signings of Julián Álvarez and Alessandro Bastoni, two priorities for the roster.

Even though Ferran Torres seemed to be emerging as the starting striker, he has experienced a clear drop in form in the second half of the season. Scoring only three goals so far in 2026, the Spaniard has been relegated back to the bench, failing to make a decisive impact. With a contract until 2027, they are seeking a transfer, avoiding letting him leave as a free agent.

Unlike Ferran, Marc Casadó has not managed to secure a starting spot under Hansi Flick. Even though Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have missed several games this season, he has failed to impress with his performances, being surpassed by Marc Bernal and now Pablo Gavi upon his return. As the fifth option in the rotation, both parties would reportedly be open to a transfer in the summer of 2026.

Julián Alvarez of Atletico Madrid and Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan.

Julián Álvarez and Alessandro Bastoni seen as game-changers

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have faced serious problems both offensively and defensively. While Iñigo Martínez left the team, Robert Lewandowski’s level has suffered a notable decline. For this reason, the Blaugranas have reportedly targeted Julián Álvarez and Alessandro Bastoni as their priorities, as they could transform the team’s performance.

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While Julián Álvarez is not having his best season at Atlético Madrid, the Argentine remains the clear favorite to reinforce Barcelona’s attack. He could not only provide a scoring boost but also contribute to the team’s collective play, fitting in well with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Nevertheless, Barcelona would need to pay a transfer fee exceeding €100 million, complicating his arrival.

Hansi Flick has not been able to restore ideal defensive stability at Barcelona following Iñigo Martínez’s departure. For this reason, they have targeted Bastoni from Inter Milan as their star reinforcement. He is not only a completely consistent player but also possesses exceptional game reading. With him, they could gain many offensive opportunities while also balancing the defensive line, rotating with Gerard Martin.