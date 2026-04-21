Hansi Flick leaves no room for doubt on Barcelona future: ‘This is going to be the final step in my career’

Following Xavi Hernández’s turbulent tenure, Hansi Flick emerged as Barcelona’s savior, restoring the team’s competitiveness. In addition, the German coach has managed to bring out the best in several players, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha. Entering the final year of his contract, his future has been called into question by many. In response, Flick broke his silence on his future, making clear his intention to remain with the Blaugranas.

“That’s definitely my plan. I’ve said it, and I’m 100% honest: This is going to be the final step in my career. Right now, I feel great. I’d like to renew my contract… I want to be the manager in this stadium when it’s finished. I always say that I give my all, along with my entire staff, for this club; I’m very happy with how things work here — it’s a second family, there’s a lot of energy,” Hansi Flick said in the latest press conference.

Recognizing his importance and impact on the team, Barcelona have decided to ensure Hansi Flick’s continued leadership, as President Joan Laporta confirmed that the coach will remain as long as he desires. Although the German coach has yet to secure a Champions League title, he has crafted a competitive sporting project poised for long-term dominance, with several promising players at the forefront.

Under Hansi Flick, Los Blaugranas have remained the most dominant team in La Liga. With a nine-point lead over Real Madrid, Barcelona are closing in on their second consecutive league title, solidifying their reputation as the most consistent team. Despite well-known defensive issues, they have excelled with their powerful offense and relentless high press, leaving opponents with few options—a trend that appears likely to continue for years to come.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick speaking to Lamine Yamal.

Hansi Flick identifies Barcelona’s key gap for Champions League

Hansi Flick managed to lead Barcelona to their first Champions League semifinal in six years, but they were defeated by Inter Milan. Far from improving their performance in the current 2025–26 season, they were eliminated by Atlético Madrid, showing defensive weaknesses in both editions. In response, the German coach has revealed the two key factors needed for the Blaugrana to improve their performance in the competition.

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“I think that at this point, in March, toward the end of the season, it’s important to have all players available…That’s what we are learning: we need players who are capable of leading the team on the pitch. It’s not just about talking in training, but also on the field, in a semifinal or in the quarterfinals. We need players who show where to go on the pitch. We have a young team, and we need to teach some players how to do this,” Flick said in the latest press conference.

At key moments of the season, the Blaugranas often falter both defensively and offensively, a tendency Flick attributes to their youthfulness. Consequently, they may look to sign players capable of performing under intense pressure and begin preparing Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Pedri to assume key roles in decisive situations. In this context, the arrival of Julián Álvarez would be pivotal, as he has already secured both the Champions League and World Cup titles.