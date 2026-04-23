‘It hurts more than I can explain’: Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt message after season-ending injury

This Thursday, Barcelona confirmed that the season is over for Lamine Yamal due to a left hamstring injury suffered after scoring the game-winning goal against Celta Vigo on Wednesday in La Liga. Following the announcement, the young winger shared a message expressing his feelings.

“This injury keeps me off the field at the moment I most wanted to be there, and it hurts more than I can explain,” Yamal began writing on his official Instagram account. “It hurts not being able to fight alongside my teammates, not being able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know they will give everything in every match.”

The 18-year-old player then said he will closely follow Barcelona’s path in the final stretch of the season, as they look to secure the La Liga title: “I will be there, even if it’s from the outside, supporting, encouraging, and pushing like one more of them.”

Finally, Lamine delivered an optimistic message regarding his recovery and pointed to his next objective at club level. “This is not the end, it’s just a pause. I will come back stronger, more motivated than ever, and next season will be better,” he said. “Thank you for the messages and Visca el Barca.”

Barcelona will face the decisive stretch of the season without Yamal

When Lamine Yamal speaks about “the moment I most wanted to be there,” he says it because these are the weeks when Barcelona will play the decisive matches in their push to win the La Liga title, in addition to, of course, the upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid.

see also Video: Lamine Yamal forced off due to injury right after scoring penalty in Barcelona vs Celta Vigo game

Right now, the Catalan side lead the league standings with a considerable advantage over their rivals: they hold a nine-point lead over Los Blancos with six matches remaining, meaning 18 points still up for grabs. And considering that both teams will meet on Matchday 35 at Camp Nou, the outcome of the season is just around the corner.

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On the other hand, that sizable lead in the standings also provides Barcelona with a level of comfort. They can afford to be without Lamine Yamal, their best player, and still not seriously jeopardize their chances of lifting the La Liga trophy.

see also La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The World Cup is Yamal’s main objective

With a return to Barcelona ruled out before the end of the season, Lamine Yamal now has his sights set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In that sense, confirmation of the severity of the winger’s injury came as a relief, as it does not appear to put his availability for Spain’s opening matches in North America at risk.

“From the Federation, they have reassured Lamine Yamal, who has the World Cup as one of his dreams for this season,” Sport reported this Thursday, noting that the winger’s place in the 26-man squad Spain are set to submit after May 31 is not in doubt.

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“The intention of Luis de la Fuente’s staff is to call him up, as the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be long, running through July 19, and Spain do not make their debut until June 15 against Cape Verde,” Sport added. “By then, he is expected to be fully fit.”