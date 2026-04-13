Barcelona coach Flick complains to UEFA over irregular pitch conditions ahead of UCL clash vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have arrived in Madrid for the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Atletico, looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg. But head coach Hansi Flick has already encountered his first obstacle, lodging a complaint with a UEFA official over the condition of the playing surface at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

On Monday, Barcelona held their pre-match press conference, with Lamine Yamal among the most prominent voices, even directing a message toward Atletico coach Diego Simeone, before Flick addressed the media. The squad also conducted their final training session ahead of Tuesday’s clash at the Metropolitano, and their first contact with the pitch left something to be desired.

In footage captured by accredited media, Flick was visibly unhappy the moment he stepped onto the field. The Barcelona manager crouched down on multiple occasions to examine the grass up close, his body language leaving little doubt about his dissatisfaction with what he found.

After determining that the grass was too long and excessively dry, Flick wasted no time seeking out UEFA delegate Christian Kofoed of Denmark, who was stationed on the touchline. The German coach proceeded to make his concerns known directly to the representative in no uncertain terms.

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Despite the clear frustration on display, Diario AS reports that Barcelona have not filed a formal complaint, with Flick’s remarks characterized as an observation that UEFA has acknowledged. Atletico Madrid, for their part, have reportedly pushed back against any suggestion that the pitch was in poor condition in the 24 hours leading up to kickoff.

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Pitch conditions emerge as another obstacle for Barcelona

A dry surface creates significantly more friction as the ball rolls across it, causing it to slow down considerably compared to a wet pitch, and that factor cuts directly against Flick’s style of play. In La Liga, Barcelona lead all teams with 586 passes completed per game, and in the Champions League they rank fourth with 507, while also placing among the lower teams in long ball frequency, making the pace and smoothness of the playing surface a genuine competitive concern.

The dry conditions at the Metropolitano have already proven costly for Barcelona in this very stadium this season. In the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal, Atletico exploited an unexpected bounce on the pitch that caused goalkeeper Joan García to mishandle the ball, resulting in an own goal that opened a 4-0 victory for the hosts. It is precisely that kind of moment Flick will be desperate to avoid when the two sides meet again on Tuesday.