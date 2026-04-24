How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid in USA: 2025/26 La Liga, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Real Madrid travels to Andalusia with their La Liga title aspirations hanging by a thread. Sitting six points behind league leaders Barcelona, anything less than a victory is unacceptable for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, who must win their seven remaining fixtures to have any chance of catching their rivals. The pressure is immense, especially after a disappointing Champions League exit and an unconvincing midweek win against Alaves that did little to calm the tense atmosphere at the Bernabéu.

For Real Betis, this match represents a golden opportunity to make a statement in their hunt for a Champions League spot. Currently in fifth place, Manuel Pellegrini’s team is desperate to close the gap on fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. After snapping a two-month winless streak with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Girona, Betis have a renewed sense of purpose and will look to leverage their formidable home advantage to disrupt Real Madrid’s title charge and bolster their own European dreams.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two clubs enter this clash on different trajectories. Real Madrid, despite collecting more points than at this stage last season, has looked vulnerable and inconsistent. Their recent Champions League elimination has heightened the pressure, making every La Liga game a must-win final. In contrast, Betis are riding a wave of relief after their win at Girona and the crucial return of creative maestro Isco, which could provide the spark they’ve been missing.

The tactical battle will likely pit Real Madrid’s possession-based approach against Betis’s more expansive and aggressive style at home. Expect Los Blancos to control the tempo, but Betis will not sit back. If Pellegrini’s side commits too many players forward in search of a famous victory, they risk leaving acres of space behind for Kylian Mbappe and Vinícius Jr. to exploit on the counter-attack, a scenario where Madrid is notoriously lethal.

Motivation is at a fever pitch for both squads. For Real Madrid, the objective is simple: win at all costs to keep their fading title hopes alive and avoid a trophyless season. For Betis, this is more than just three points; it’s a chance to secure a landmark win against a giant, regain momentum after a painful Europa League exit, and prove they belong in Europe’s elite competition.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has produced intense and closely fought encounters, but the most recent meeting was a lopsided affair. Earlier this season, Real Madrid secured a dominant 5-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu, a result Betis will be keen to avenge. That win, however, is an outlier in the recent history of this matchup, which has been far more balanced.

Looking at the last five meetings, the results are split: Real Madrid has won twice, Betis has won once, and two matches have ended in a draw. A significant trend has emerged in recent years: the home team holds a massive advantage. No away team has managed a victory in the last eight games between these two sides, a span that includes four home wins and four draws.

From a statistical perspective, goals are often on the menu. Both teams have scored in three of the last five clashes. Furthermore, Real Madrid’s current defensive fragility—they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine league games—suggests that Betis will have opportunities. Given Betis has drawn their last four consecutive home league matches, another stalemate could be a distinct possibility.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will have to contend with key absences as they prepare their squads for this crucial showdown. Real Betis will be without three players due to injury, while Real Madrid continues to miss some important figures, including their first-choice goalkeeper.

For Betis, the injury list includes Junior Firpo, Ángel Ortiz, and Diego Llorente, testing the depth of their defense. However, the return of Isco and Giovani Lo Celso provides a massive boost to their midfield creativity, giving Pellegrini more tactical flexibility. Real Madrid will continue to rely on Andriy Lunin in goal as Thibaut Courtois nears a return but isn’t ready. They will also be without the injured Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio.

Real Betis Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Vallés; Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, Gómez; Roca, Amrabat; Ezzalzouli, Lo Celso, Fornals; Hernández. This lineup reflects Pellegrini’s intent to control the midfield with the double pivot of Roca and Amrabat, while unleashing the creative talents of Lo Celso and Fornals to supply striker Cucho Hernández.

Real Madrid Projected XI (4-3-3):

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; García, Mbappé, Vinícius. Arbeloa is expected to field an attack-minded lineup, with Bellingham driving from midfield to support the explosive front three. The pace of Mbappé and Vinícius will be Madrid’s primary weapon, aiming to exploit any space left by Betis’s adventurous approach.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android, as well as on web browsers.

In addition to La Liga, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues like Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and major tournaments available on networks like ESPN and Fox Deportes.

Beyond soccer, the service offers a deep library of other content. You can stream other live sports, hit movies, and thousands of television show episodes, making it a complete entertainment solution for the entire household.

SEE MORE: Browse our comprehensive La Liga TV schedule for all of the upcoming matches.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.