Liverpool and Manchester United delivered one of the most thrilling matches of the 2024-25 Premier League season, with both teams fiercely battling for three points. Although the match ended in a 2-2 draw at Anfield, United captain Bruno Fernandes challenged his teammates with a pointed question: “Why can’t we do this every week?“

With Liverpool sitting atop the league and United struggling to score in their previous three games, the result exceeded expectations. The Red Devils matched one of Europe’s best sides stride for stride, but Fernandes remained unsatisfied with the team’s inconsistency.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Portuguese midfielder expressed frustration at the disparity in their performances: “I’m pretty upset, because if we have shown this today at Anfield against Liverpool, who are first in the league, being the most outstanding team in the Premier League this season, why can’t we do this every week?“

Fernandes also addressed the criticism the team has faced after enduring four consecutive losses. “Criticism is fair, the position in the table says it all. We can’t be happy with the draw because we need points more than Liverpool. We could’ve won, but I think it’s a fair result,” Bruno Fernandes said during the post match interview.

Despite being named Man of the Match for his stellar defensive and offensive contributions, Fernandes emphasized the need for consistency. While acknowledging the significance of the draw, he urged the team to channel the performance into a sustained winning mentality.

Coach Amorim echoes Fernandes’ sentiments

Head coach Ruben Amorim agreed with Fernandes’ assessment, voicing his own confusion about the team’s uneven performances. Despite competing admirably against the league leaders, United’s recent displays against weaker sides—such as Bournemouth (0-3 at Old Trafford), Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2), and Newcastle United (0-2 at Old Trafford)—have been alarmingly lackluster.

In his post-match interview, Amorim called for accountability and emotional investment from his players. “It’s not about the system, not about the technique, but about something else, and it’s hard to understand even for the coach. I think we should get mad and disappointed, more than the games against Newcastle, Bournemouth, and Nottingham,” he said to Sky Sports.

When asked about Fernandes’ statement, Amorim reinforced the importance of addressing these issues: “I think it’s a very good sign, and the point is clear. We lost three games in a row at home. Some of the games we suffered two goals without doing nothing. I’m pleased for the performances, but today everybody is going to say to the team that they did a good job. So today, I’m allowed to be the only guy upset with the team, but we were a team.”

A crucial FA Cup test ahead

Manchester United’s next challenge comes on Sunday, facing Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. In their last Premier League encounter, Ruben Amorim’s side conceded twice from corner kicks in a 2-0 loss. The upcoming clash offers United a chance to learn from past mistakes and prove they can replicate the form they showed against Liverpool.