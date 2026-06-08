Darwin Núñez could return to the Premier League as Liverpool reportedly eye free-transfer move for Uruguayan star

Darwin Núñez completed a €53 million transfer to Al Hilal in 2025, arriving as a marquee attacking signing. However, Karim Benzema’s arrival pushed him out of the sporting project, leading to his exclusion from the Saudi Pro League squad list. As a result, the Uruguayan striker is targeting a return to the Premier League, with the Reds reportedly pursuing his return on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

According to Graeme Bailey, via teamTALK, the Reds are considering a possible return for Núñez as a backup striker. Having been left out of Al Hilal’s sporting project, the forward is expected to push for a return to Europe this summer as a free agent, having gone a long period without playing. After leaving a strong legacy at the club, a return to Anfield could help him rediscover his best form.

Despite Liverpool’s interest, they have not submitted any offer for the Uruguayan striker, meaning his return is far from a reality. In addition, Al Hilal could push to receive some compensation from a potential transfer, as he remains under contract until 2028. Therefore, negotiations may be far from straightforward, but his performances at the 2026 World Cup could be key in reshaping his professional future.

Darwin is not coming off the best season of his career, as he failed to win the starting role at Al Hilal, while Benzema ultimately pushed him out of the team. Nevertheless, he could take advantage of Marcelo Bielsa’s trust in him with Uruguay to shine at the World Cup. If he manages to do so, not only would Liverpool push to sign him, but other Premier League clubs could also enter the race, as his contribution goes far beyond just scoring goals.

Darwin Nunez of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring

Darwin Núñez could shake up Andoni Iraola’s rotation at Liverpool

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Liverpool would be looking to have different attacking alternatives under Andoni Iraola. With Alexander Isak recently returning from an injury and Hugo Ekitike sidelined with a long-term injury, the potential return of Darwin Núñez would be an absolute success. While he would not be an immediate starter, he could offer plenty of attacking options that fit the head coach’s needs.

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During his time with the Reds, Darwin managed to stand out both as a center forward and as a left winger. With his explosive pace, change of rhythm, and tactical intelligence, he earned a place in Klopp’s rotation. The same could happen under Iraola, as Cody Gakpo’s future is not entirely clear and the Uruguayan striker could fill a similar role. However, he would only arrive as a free agent.