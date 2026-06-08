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Darwin Núñez could return to the Premier League as Liverpool reportedly eye free-transfer move for Uruguayan star

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Darwin Nunez of Al-Hilal during lineup prior to the King's Cup game.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesDarwin Nunez of Al-Hilal during lineup prior to the King's Cup game.

Darwin Núñez completed a €53 million transfer to Al Hilal in 2025, arriving as a marquee attacking signing. However, Karim Benzema’s arrival pushed him out of the sporting project, leading to his exclusion from the Saudi Pro League squad list. As a result, the Uruguayan striker is targeting a return to the Premier League, with the Reds reportedly pursuing his return on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

According to Graeme Bailey, via teamTALK, the Reds are considering a possible return for Núñez as a backup striker. Having been left out of Al Hilal’s sporting project, the forward is expected to push for a return to Europe this summer as a free agent, having gone a long period without playing. After leaving a strong legacy at the club, a return to Anfield could help him rediscover his best form.

Despite Liverpool’s interest, they have not submitted any offer for the Uruguayan striker, meaning his return is far from a reality. In addition, Al Hilal could push to receive some compensation from a potential transfer, as he remains under contract until 2028. Therefore, negotiations may be far from straightforward, but his performances at the 2026 World Cup could be key in reshaping his professional future.

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Darwin is not coming off the best season of his career, as he failed to win the starting role at Al Hilal, while Benzema ultimately pushed him out of the team. Nevertheless, he could take advantage of Marcelo Bielsa’s trust in him with Uruguay to shine at the World Cup. If he manages to do so, not only would Liverpool push to sign him, but other Premier League clubs could also enter the race, as his contribution goes far beyond just scoring goals.

nunez al hilal

Darwin Nunez of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring

Darwin Núñez could shake up Andoni Iraola’s rotation at Liverpool

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Liverpool would be looking to have different attacking alternatives under Andoni Iraola. With Alexander Isak recently returning from an injury and Hugo Ekitike sidelined with a long-term injury, the potential return of Darwin Núñez would be an absolute success. While he would not be an immediate starter, he could offer plenty of attacking options that fit the head coach’s needs.

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During his time with the Reds, Darwin managed to stand out both as a center forward and as a left winger. With his explosive pace, change of rhythm, and tactical intelligence, he earned a place in Klopp’s rotation. The same could happen under Iraola, as Cody Gakpo’s future is not entirely clear and the Uruguayan striker could fill a similar role. However, he would only arrive as a free agent.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Julian Álvarez Barcelona’s arrival delayed as Darwin Nuñez reportedly emerges as a striker reinforcement

Julian Álvarez Barcelona’s arrival delayed as Darwin Nuñez reportedly emerges as a striker reinforcement

Barcelona appear determined to pursue a signing in attack after the departure of Robert Lewandowski. While Julián Álvarez seems to be the priority, Darwin Núñez has reportedly emerged as a clear low-cost option coming from Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo on rival watch as Karim Benzema emerges as key figure in Al-Hilal’s decision on Darwin Nunez’s future

Cristiano Ronaldo on rival watch as Karim Benzema emerges as key figure in Al-Hilal’s decision on Darwin Nunez’s future

While Al-Hilal continues planning for next season, uncertainty has surrounded the Uruguayan striker for months, and recent reports suggest the club has now reached a decisive stage regarding his future.

Darwin Núñez reportedly emerges as AC Milan potential reinforcement amid scoring problems for the 2026-27 season

Darwin Núñez reportedly emerges as AC Milan potential reinforcement amid scoring problems for the 2026-27 season

Throughout the 2025–26 season, AC Milan have faced several offensive issues, as Christian Pulisic has seen a noticeable drop in his level. In this context, the Rossoneri are reportedly looking to strengthen their attack, with Darwin Núñez emerging as an option.

Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal teammate reportedly nears a Premier League return for the 2026-27 season

Karim Benzema’s Al Hilal teammate reportedly nears a Premier League return for the 2026-27 season

Karim Benzema’s arrival at Al Hilal has been a complete success, as he has already demonstrated his imposing goal-scoring prowess. However, he could lose one of the team’s stars, who is reportedly seeking a return to the Premier League ahead of the 2026–27 season.

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