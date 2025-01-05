Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo has injected humor into the build-up to his team’s Supercopa de España semi-final clash against Real Madrid, playfully suggesting a hypothetical knockout victory over Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. The comments follow a history of on-field clashes between the two players.

In a lighthearted exchange with the media, Maffeo envisioned a boxing match against Vinícius Jr., stating, “It would be in a separate world, but I think it would be the most-watched fight in history. In a fictional life, it would be. I think I would win, I have no doubt; I would knock him out in 10 seconds.”

The comments showcase Maffeo’s playful nature, while also acknowledging the intense rivalry that exists between him and the Brazilian star. This playful banter reflects the intense nature of the rivalry, while also suggesting a degree of mutual respect despite the on-field clashes.

Maffeo revealed his strategy for neutralizing Vinícius Jr.’s impact on the game: “To bait him to see if I can get him out of the game. The rivalry stays on the field, but I like it.“ This statement emphasizes a competitive mindset, suggesting a willingness to use psychological tactics while remaining within the bounds of the rules. This direct and candid approach is characteristic of a competitive athlete who is unafraid to openly discuss their game strategy and approach.

Addressing past controversies

Maffeo also addressed a controversial incident from the 2021/22 season, acknowledging his red-card-worthy foul against Vinícius Jr.: “The tackle I made was a red card. My foot went up, and it’s a clear red card. There’s no justification, I got away with it. I still get sent the picture with my leg on his knee.”

This candid admission demonstrates a degree of self-awareness and acknowledgment of past mistakes. This frank approach allows for a more genuine discussion about the incident and allows for a less defensive and more engaging interview.

Maffeo also weighed in on the accusations of racism levied against Spanish football, particularly targeting Vinícius Jr.: “Spain is not a racist country; obviously, there are four idiots everywhere. It affects Vinícius, obviously, it’s not pleasant. If I go to Africa and they call me a ‘white piece of s**t,’ it will affect me… It affects him, he’s doing very badly, and it must be condemned.”

This statement offers a balanced perspective on the issue, acknowledging individual instances of racism while rejecting the notion that Spain is inherently a racist nation. This more nuanced approach provides a less controversial response than a simplistic denial of the existence of racism and avoids the potential pitfalls of inflammatory or dismissive statements.

Maffeo offered his assessment of Vinícius Jr.’s role in the controversy: “I don’t think he provokes to be insulted. He makes mistakes in some things, like we all do, like in the way he speaks to players or referees, but I don’t think he plays with the issue of racism.”