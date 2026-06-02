Ibrahima Konaté’s Liverpool replacement found as Joel Ordonez reportedly emerges as an option in a $54 million deal

Ibrahima Konaté became as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, shining as the ideal partner of Virgil van Dijk. Despite his great importance in the squad, he has decided to leave Liverpool as a free agent after several months of negotiations. Following this, they will be forced to strengthen their defensive line. With this in mind, Joel Ordóñez reportedly emerges as an option in a €54 million move.

According to Graeme Bailey, via teamTALK, the Reds have identified Joel Ordóñez as a major transfer target for the summer of 2026. At just 22 years old, the Ecuadorian defender is already an undisputed starter for Club Brugge KV, which is why his transfer is valued at around $55 million. Despite this, his price could increase further if he becomes a starter and shines at the 2026 World Cup. His athleticism, vision, and defensive aggression make him a strong candidate.

As a highly promising player, Joel Ordóñez is reportedly attracting interest from more than just Liverpool in the Premier League. As reported by teamTALK, Chelsea and Manchester City are also closely monitoring the Ecuadorian defender. With several competitors in the race and the 2026 World Cup approaching, the Reds may need to move quickly to secure his signing before his value continues to rise and a deal becomes more complicated.

Liverpool have several defensive reinforcements on their radar

Liverpool FC are coming off a rather disappointing season. Because of this, numerous changes have taken place within the squad, suggesting that further investment may be needed. However, the defensive line appears set to be one of the most heavily reinforced areas, as not only will Jérémy Jacquet join the team, but another defensive signing may be required. With this in mind, not only is Joel Ordóñez being linked with the club, but several other players as well.

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Silva of SL Benfica and Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP.

With Iraola’s arriving as the new head coach, the Reds are looking to strengthen their defensive line, once again adding Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur to the list. Despite this, he could leave for a massive transfer fee, complicating his arrival. Because of this, António Silva of SL Benfica and Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP have also been added, making it clear that efforts will be made in the summer of 2026, reports Graeme Bailey via teamTALK.

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As one of the most decisive areas, Liverpool FC have decided not to move forward with any of the mentioned candidates yet, as they already have two young prospects in Giovanni Leoni and Jérémy Jacquet. With this in mind, Iraola could need a defender with guaranteed experience at the elite level, something only Van de Ven offers. Because of this, the Reds could make the decision after the 2026 World Cup, as a decisive factor.