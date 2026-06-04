‘PSG is a team I have loved since I was a child’: Liverpool target Yan Diomande nears move to Luis Enrique’s side

After a successful nine-year career, Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. As a result, they appear determined to strengthen the roster, seeking a notable attacking impact. Yan Diomande is reportedly being targeted as the Reds’ main objective. However, the Ivorian star has dealt a blow to the English side by acknowledging his support for PSG and giving an indication of his professional future.

According to The Athletic, both Paris Saint-Germain FC and Liverpool are pursuing the signing of Yan Diomande. In his first season with RB Leipzig, he has managed to become as an undisputed starter. In 36 matches, he has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists. With a contract until 2030, he could be transferred for €130 million, a figure that both clubs could reach. Despite this, the French side appears to have a significant advantage.

“PSG is a team I have loved since I was a child. My father supports PSG, and it is a team I admire as a soccer fan… It would be a pleasure for me to come and play here with one of the biggest clubs. It is always a pleasure to come here because, with French being spoken, I think adapting would not be difficult. But why not? I do not think I am looking toward the future or focusing on anything else. As I have said, I remain focused on the World Cup,” Diomande said, via Téléfoot.

With the 2026 World Cup only a few weeks away, Yan Diomande could become one of the best players in the tournament. If he does so, the 19-year-old star could see his transfer value rise even further. While the French side has a significant advantage in the race for his signature, they may first need to sell some stars, as Yan might not be an immediate starter. As a result, Liverpool could attempt to pursue his signing by offering him a more prominent role.

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig gestures during the Bundesliga match.

Yan Diomande could be a starter at Liverpool but a substitute at PSG

Yan Diomande has managed to become one of the most promising players in the world. Despite this, the 19-year-old star might not be a starter at PSG. Head coach Luis Enrique has the trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué at his disposal. With all three being undisputed starters, the Ivorian would have a secondary role, even though Bradley Barcola could leave. This is very different from his situation if he signs for Liverpool.

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While the French side would need to transfer Bradley Barcola to make room for Yan Diomande, Liverpool would make him an undisputed starter. With Salah’s departure, the Reds do not have a guaranteed right winger, making the Ivorian a key addition. Furthermore, they would not need to make room for him in the roster, as he would be one of the team’s only dribbling wingers, ensuring that he can shine in the Premier League.