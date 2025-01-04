Since his arrival at Manchester United in early November, Ruben Amorim has not shied away from making controversial decisions, including leaving Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of recent matches. With the Liverpool clash looming, new reports shed light on the reasons behind the Portuguese coach’s choices.

Ruben Amorim inherited a team in turmoil, with fractured relationships between players, fans, and former manager Erik ten Hag. Tasked with steering the club in a new direction, Amorim has emphasized discipline and commitment—areas where Rashford has reportedly fallen short.

According to The Athletic, Rashford was allegedly spotted in Manchester on the evening of Friday, November 29, less than 48 hours before United’s clash with Everton. Despite his impressive brace in the subsequent 4-0 victory, the incident reportedly displeased Amorim, who enforces strict expectations regarding player conduct close to matchdays.

Although sources close to Rashford have denied these claims, Amorim still opted to drop the English forward. Additionally, questions about Rashford’s commitment during training have surfaced, with Amorim reportedly seeking more intensity and focus from the player.

Rashford recovered from his illness that kept him out from this week’s trainings, but won’t be ready for the game against Liverpool on Sunday. “It depends more on him than me. He has to want it really, really bad. He’s here. He’s ready to play if I decide,” the head coach told Sky Sports on Friday in regards to Rashford.

Garnacho, a different case compared to Rashford

While Rashford’s issues appear rooted in discipline, Garnacho’s case is more nuanced. The Argentine winger has been benched for the past four games and was also left out of the Manchester derby, raising questions about his standing with Amorim.

According to the Daily Mail, tension arose when Garnacho appeared to walk away from Amorim while the manager was giving instructions on the touchline during United’s Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen. This act reportedly led to his exclusion from the derby against Manchester City.

Tactically, Garnacho’s current struggles stem from his incompatibility with Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation. The system demands versatility and defensive commitment, areas where Garnacho has yet to fully adapt. While sources indicate that the winger hasn’t been ostracized, he will need to refine his game to fit into the manager’s vision.