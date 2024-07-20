The Finalissima’s two participants are set. Spain, coming off a dominant Euro 2024, will face an Argentina team that is building a South American dynasty. With the Finalissima slated to take place in 2025, the history of the Finalissima warrants a deep dive. The tournament was started from dark beginnings, meant to honor a former president’s untimely death, but has blossomed into something beautiful.

The Finalissima’s history

The Finalissima began in 1985, pitting Euro 1984 champions France and 1983 Copa America winners Uruguay against each other. UEFA and CONMEBOL started the competition to honor UEFA president Artemio Franchi, who died in a road accident before the competition. They modeled it after the Intercontinental Cup, played between the Champions League and Copa Libertadores champions.

The first match saw a Michel Platini-led France squad easily dismantle Uruguay in front of a 20,400-strong French crowd, 2-0. The competition, which occurred every four years, didn’t happen in 1989, as the Netherlands and Uruguay couldn’t agree to a date for the match.

The next match in 1993 took place in Mar del Plata, with Denmark taking on Argentina. Led by Claudio Caniggia and Diego Maradona, Argentina drew Denmark 1-1 in extra time and triumphed in a penalty shootout to claim the Artemio Franchi Cup. The cup was Maradona’s second international trophy alongside the 1986 World Cup.

After 1993’s edition, FIFA scrapped the Finalissima for the Confederations Cup. The Confederations Cup pitted the six continental champions, the reigning World Cup winner, and the hosts in an eight-team knockout tournament.

However, UEFA and CONMEBOL restarted the cup in 2022. The competition was the cornerstone of an agreement between the two confederations, which would help them closely collaborate to improve soccer. UEFA and CONMEBOL could exchange referees and security for competitions while creating official youth, indoor, women’s, and men’s tournaments.

Italy, the Euro 2020 winners, and Argentina, the 2021 Copa America winners, played at Wembley to mark the celebration. Argentina won 3-0 off the backs of goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, and Paulo Dybala. The win marked Lionel Messi’s second international trophy with Argentina.

What the future holds for Finalissima

With this new agreement between CONMEBOL and UEFA, Finalissima has every chance to improve its reputation. Currently, the Finalissima is merely an inconsequential friendly that wraps up the summer every four years. However, UEFA and CONMEBOL offer the most competitive teams in the world. With the right promotion

However, a big obstacle is player fatigue. Players can play upwards of 60 games a season, and with yet another game on the schedule, it could breed slow, defensive soccer. If the Finalissima wants to entertain and showcase the world’s best soccer, it can’t take place at the same time as other international tournaments or friendlies.

With Spain winning their first European Championship in 12 years and Argentina going back-to-back, they will likely play sometime in 2025. Neither Spain nor Argentina have nailed down a specific date or a location.

The match is highly anticipated. Teenage phenom Lamine Yamal told reporters he wanted to play against one of his childhood heroes Messi. Spain and Argentina are the two best teams in the world. The Finalissima could provide an early look at what the 2026 World Cup final could look like.

