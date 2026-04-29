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Mikel Arteta furious after controversial penalties in Champions League match against Atletico Madrid

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Arteta wasn't pleased with the referee
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesArteta wasn't pleased with the referee

The Champions League semifinals produced a highly controversial match with three penalty incidents that were not all given in the 1-1. Arsenal held Atletico Madrid to a draw, but Mikel Arteta left the city angry with referee Danny Makkelie.

Arteta said: “Yesterday there were two handballs (for the match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain). In the Premier League that is not a penalty. For UEFA it is, but you accept it because there is a criteria. I don’t understand the other one. It’s a clear penalty. There’s contact. It’s unacceptable at this level to show the replay 13 times to take the penalty back.”

In the first half there was a play in which the ball touched Ben White’s hand after it bounced off him first. Makkelie did not call anything, but he was sent to the VAR monitor to review it and changed his decision.

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Arsenal’s manager complained heavily about the play that was the potential winning goal. With little time left in the match, Eberechi Eze was brought down by David Hancko. The referee initially called it a penalty on the field before VAR asked him to review it, and he overturned his decision.

Eze was brought down by Hancko in the box (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Eze was brought down by Hancko in the box (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arteta’s view of the match

Unlike the match played a day earlier, this one was expected to be slower. However, the intensity was there, with both teams looking to close down space for their opponents. That led to changes in who was controlling the game.

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Julian Alvarez scores penalty equalizer in Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal in UCL semifinal first leg

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Julian Alvarez scores penalty equalizer in Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal in UCL semifinal first leg

The manager admitted his team did not play a complete match, as they were pinned back by Atletico Madrid at different points. But in his view, the key moments were even in what was a difficult match for them.

Arteta said: “It was a big privilege playing here. Great energy, great environment. We created chances, but we were not good in the first part of the second half. We allowed them chances. We knew we had to get through that. Disappointed with the penalty.”

The rematch

One disadvantage for these teams is that they have less rest than the other semifinalists. The rematch is set for next Tuesday in England. Arsenal will not be able to rotate players next Saturday against Fulham because they are in a Premier League title race with Manchester City, while Atletico Madrid can do that in their match in Valencia.

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