CONMEBOL reportedly weighing on the ‘UEFA Nations League format’ ahead of 2030 World Cup

The 2030 World Cup is already drawing attention as it will mark the 100th anniversary of the most important tournament in soccer history, and just the second edition after Russia 2018 to be staged across multiple continents. Ahead of qualifying, CONMEBOL is reportedly considering the possibility of adopting a format inspired by the UEFA Nations League.

The opening matches of the 2030 World Cup are expected to be held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, which would grant all three nations automatic qualification. Under the current system, that would leave only three direct berths and one playoff spot available in South America, significantly reducing the competitiveness of the qualifying campaign.

According to GE Globo, CONMEBOL is evaluating a plan to create a tournament, complete with a trophy and prize money, that would double as World Cup qualifying for 2030. While modeled after UEFA’s competition, this version would not feature multiple tiers or groups; instead, all 10 nations would compete in a single table.

The push for this format has been led by several federations, motivated by the desire for each national team to retain all nine home matches, which carry massive commercial value in broadcasting deals. Additionally, offering a trophy and financial incentives like the Nations League could help ensure already-qualified Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay remain engaged throughout the competition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino with CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez.

Questions remain about the final structure, as uncertainty persists over how many teams will participate in the 2030 World Cup. For 2026’s expanded 48-team format, CONMEBOL received two additional direct berths. With FIFA exploring the possibility of expanding the 2030 edition to as many as 64 teams, the feasibility of a revamped qualifying format will also require close analysis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Russia reportedly comes up with bizarre idea for alternative 2026 FIFA World Cup: What is it and which teams would be able to play?

A new incentive for CONMEBOL qualifiers?

One idea reportedly being discussed is based on a recent regional example: the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. With Brazil hosting that tournament, the Seleção will not take part in qualifying, leaving nine teams to play eight matches each. The top two would qualify directly, while the third- and fourth-place sides would advance to the playoff round.

For the men’s CONMEBOL qualifiers, the proposed tournament would be an expanded version of the existing model, a league system in which all national teams face each other home and away. The key difference would be the inclusion of a trophy and prize money as added incentives throughout the campaign.