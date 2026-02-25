Bolivia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes reignited by shock return of fan-favorite as CONMEBOL cult hero quits retirement after two years

There is a renewed sense of belief surrounding Bolivia. Just as the nation prepares for a decisive intercontinental playoff in Mexico, great news has emerged: a CONMEBOL cult hero has come out of retirement in a bid to lead Bolivia to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For a country that has waited decades for a return to football’s grandest stage, the timing could not be more symbolic, or more emotional.

Bolivia stands on the brink of opportunity. Having finished seventh in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, the nation secured a place in the Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-offs. Now, one final push separates it from a historic return to the global tournament for the first time since 1994. The playoff journey will unfold in Mexico between March 23 and 31, 2026. Bolivia will face Suriname in a single-leg semi-final at the Estadio BBVA on March 26.

Victory would keep the nation in Guadalupe for a final showdown against Iraq on March 31. However, the format is unforgiving. Six teams — Bolivia, Suriname, Jamaica, Iraq, New Caledonia, and DR Congo — compete for just two remaining World Cup spots. Each bracket winner qualifies. If level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will decide who survives. The stakes extend beyond qualification.

Should Bolivia prevail, it could enter a World Cup group alongside France, Norway, and Senegal, a daunting but historic prospect. La Verde has not appeared at a World Cup since the 1994 tournament in the United States. Before that, its only other participation came in 1950. Across three previous World Cup appearances (1930, 1950, 1994), Bolivia has never won a match, recording five defeats and one draw.

Players of Bolivia pose for a team photo prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Bolivia.

Despite inconsistency on the road, nine away defeats in ten qualifying matches, Bolivia produced memorable home victories over Brazil and Colombia during the campaign. Those results reignited belief. The playoff berth now offers redemption.

Emotional return

In the midst of this tension comes the headline that has electrified supporters: Marcelo Martins Moreno has come out of retirement at 38. The nation’s all-time leading scorer and former captain, Moreno, last played in December 2023 for Independiente del Valle before announcing his retirement.

Two years later, he has signed for Oriente Petrolero, the club where his professional career began, and he will do so without receiving a salary, calling it a gesture of gratitude. His return is deeply personal.

Marcelo Martins Moreno of Bolivia

What did Marcelo Martins Moreno say?

At his presentation, he explained the pain that drove him away from the game: “After my father’s death, I didn’t want to continue. But now I’m back and want to help Bolivia qualify for the World Cup.” He elaborated further: “I lost my hero, my father. He was my teacher, the one who taught me everything with the ball. And football left me in that moment, too, because I no longer had the joy of playing. I couldn’t continue. I had a very deep pain in my heart, and it wouldn’t let me train.”

Moreno made clear that his retirement was not impulsive: “I want you to know who hasn’t lost someone important in their life? We’ve all lost someone important. So, I want you to know why I retired; there was a reason. And I hope you respect that reason.”

Now, however, the motivation has shifted. “Today, I’m returning to a very big challenge for my life, for my career, and at the club I wanted to be at. My father was always a positive person with a lot of faith… And no one is going to take this dream away from me. A World Cup qualification would be the greatest thing for me.”

Moreno’s pedigree is undeniable. He was the top scorer in the South American qualifiers before the 2022 World Cup, and he remains Bolivia’s all-time leading scorer. Even after two years without competitive play, his leadership and experience could prove decisive in a high-pressure playoff scenario. Bolivia will rely not only on his finishing but also on his mentality, the composure of a veteran who has faced the continent’s elite and thrived.