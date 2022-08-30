Get all the details on where to watch the Danes using this Denmark National Football Team TV schedule.

Denmark may not be one of the bigger teams out of Europe, but they do have some silverware under their belt. The Danish first qualified for the World Cup in 1986, due to their national team remaining strictly amateur until 1971. Denmark won the 1992 Euros, and followed up that triumph as champions of the King Fhad Cup (later known as the Confederations Cup) in 1995. In 1998 they had their best showing at a World Cup to date, making the quarterfinals, and have made the group stage three times since, in 2002, 2018 and 2022.

Denmark National Team TV schedule and streaming links

Saturday, March 23 03:00 PM ET Denmark vs. Switzerland ( International Friendly ) FOX Soccer Plus , FOX Soccer Plus , Fubo Fubo

Tuesday, March 26 03:15 PM ET Denmark vs. Faroe Islands ( International Friendly ) Tubi Tubi



First game: October 19, 1908 (Win vs. France B in London)

Manager: Kasper Hjulmand

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (1998)

Best European Championship Finish: Winners (1992)



Social Media:



Where can I watch the Denmark match?

FOX provides the United States coverage of the international UEFA competitions. This includes the Nations League and the European Championship. Of course, FOX also carries the rights to the World Cup for American viewers. Therefore, you can locate FOX and FS1 throughout the Denmark National Team TV schedule.

As part of FOX’s takeover of UEFA competitions, not all games are on those two channels. Select games from both World Cup qualifying and European Championship games are available solely through fuboTV. Other games, including friendlies or one-off competitions, can appear anywhere on the vast world of TV and streaming. Whether that be ESPN’s channels or ESPN+, it depends on other content on any given day.

fuboTV covers the aforementioned games, and also has the channels that would be likely to feature Denmark in competition, such as FOX, FS1 and FS2.

Recommended viewing option:

Lineup

The Danish lineup cannot compete with a nation like England, France, Germany or Spain. Denmark’s biggest ‘star’ is Christian Eriksen, who, to be fair, dominated during his time with Tottenham. His miraculous fight back from his collapse during Euro 2020 has him back in the general Denmark starting lineup.

Joining Eriksen for the last decade or so is Kasper Schmeichel, although his relative old age could see one of the backup goalkeeper step in.

Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jannick Vestergaard and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg are just a handful of the familiar faces that represent the Danish National Team. Despite not having the world-beaters of its rivals, Denmark is a team that is fluid enough and competitive enough to pull a result against any opposing side.

Denmark national football team news and feature stories

