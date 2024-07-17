As the summer of international soccer tournaments wraps up, the excitement now shifts towards an upcoming marquee event. It promises to bridge the gap between soccer’s illustrious past and its bright future. The 2025 Finalissima will see the champions of two major continents, Europe and South America, clash in a high-stakes match that promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

Spain emerged victorious in the Euro 2024 tournament, defeating England 2-1 in a gripping final. The win was historic, making them the first team to win the Euros by winning every match in the tournament. The tournament also highlighted the rise of a new star, Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old Barcelona academy product claimed the Best Young Player of the Tournament award. He scored one goal and provided four assists across seven games. Yamal’s performances have thus positioned him as a breakout star. In addition, they have also set him up as a potential future icon of the sport.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Colombia in extra time to secure the Copa America title. This win marked Argentina’s third consecutive major tournament triumph following their victories in the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup. His leadership and skill continue to inspire La Albiceleste, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time.

Messi’s journey with La Albiceleste has been nothing short of spectacular. From his debut to the recent string of successes. He has been at the heart of Argentina’s resurgence on the international stage. The Copa America win adds another chapter to his storied career. One that might see him passing the torch to the next generation soon.

What is Finalissima?

The Finalissima means “grand final” in Italian. It is a unique soccer match that pits the winners of the UEFA European Championship against the champions of the Copa America. This one-off match offers another coveted trophy and the chance for the best teams from Europe and South America to face off in a competitive setting.

The inaugural Finalissima, originally known as the European/South American Nations Cup, took place in 1985. France, the 1984 European champions, defeated Uruguay, the 1983 Copa America champions, with a 2-0 scoreline. The competition took place again in 1993 under the name Copa Artemio Franchi. At the time, Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, beat Denmark.

The event was revived in 2022 and rebranded as the Finalissima. In that edition, Messi and Argentina triumphed over Italy with a 3-0 victory at Wembley Stadium, rekindling the excitement and prestige of this intercontinental showdown.

When and where is Finalissima 2025 between Argentina and Spain?

The next Finalissima will be held in 2025, although the exact date and venue are yet to be confirmed. Historically, the match has been scheduled in June, shortly after the regular season concludes in Europe and South America. The most probable dates for the next edition are June and July of 2025. The most recent one took place in London in June 2022. Additionally, the location of the event is still up in the air.

The 2025 Finalissima will feature Argentina, the 2024 Copa America champions, against Spain, the Euro 2024 champions. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two soccer powerhouses. Each boasts a blend of experienced veterans and rising stars.

For the superstar veteran, this match could be a symbolic passing of the torch. The Argentine legend recently made headlines for a photoshoot with a young Lamine Yamal. At the time, he was just a newborn. Now, Yamal is being touted as the next big star in soccer, and the prospect of him facing off against Messi is a tantalizing storyline.

“I hope Messi wins the Copa America and I win the Euros, so I can play against him in the Finalissima,” Yamal told RAC1 ahead of the Euro 2024 final. This statement reflects the respect and admiration the young star has for Messi and underscores the significance of their potential encounter.

