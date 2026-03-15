CONMEBOL responds to UEFA over Finalissima, rejects Madrid as venue over neutrality concerns as Messi stance reportedly emerges

The 2026 Finalissima has been officially canceled despite the enormous anticipation surrounding a potential clash between two of the strongest teams heading into the 2026 World Cup. With conflicting accounts of how negotiations broke down, and with Lionel Messi‘s reported stance on the game now coming to light, CONMEBOL has fired back at UEFA to explain its reasoning for rejecting Madrid as a host venue.

One of the central sticking points was the question of venue, after Qatar was ruled out due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Following a period of back-and-forth between the two confederations, UEFA moved first to announce the Finalissima’s cancellation, placing responsibility on the AFA and CONMEBOL for rejecting the Santiago Bernabéu as an alternative host.

Hours later, CONMEBOL issued a statement pushing back against UEFA’s version of events: “CONMEBOL and the AFA consistently reiterated their commitment to playing the Finalissima at a neutral venue and accepted the proposed site following UEFA’s prolonged insistence on playing in Madrid. Unfortunately, it was not possible to reach a final agreement to hold the match, as the alternative date requested could not be accommodated given the limited time available.“

Despite the Bernabéu potentially offering a 50-50 split of supporters for each nation, CONMEBOL maintained that the venue was fundamentally inappropriate. “Once the possibility of playing in Qatar was ruled out, both confederations—as well as the Argentine and Spanish federations—dedicated themselves to finding a solution that would satisfy all parties. Within this framework, it is clear that the proposal to hold a single match in Madrid would have violated the principle of sporting equity, as it is not a neutral venue,” part of the statement read.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the 2021 Finalissima trophy.

A disagreement over the proposed date then proved to be the final stumbling block: “Under these circumstances, on Saturday, March 14, a proposal reached the AFA to hold the match at a neutral venue, Italy, on March 27. Argentina accepted the idea without objection, except for the date, suggesting March 31 instead. Regrettably, UEFA communicated that holding the match on the 31st—only four days later than the original proposal—was not possible, resulting in the cancellation of the Finalissima.“

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With Madrid ruled out and Italy emerging as a potential compromise venue, the two sides still could not find common ground on the date, with UEFA unwilling to move it to March 31 and CONMEBOL equally firm in its position. While reports suggest the competition could be rescheduled for after the 2026 World Cup, neither federation has confirmed a new date.

Messi’s position over the Finalissima

As soon as UEFA and the RFEF announced the suspension of the game, reports quickly emerged pointing to Argentina’s reluctance to participate as a central factor in the breakdown. One narrative cited the memory of Argentina’s 6-1 humiliation against Spain in 2018, a defeat widely seen as having had a damaging effect on the team’s preparations for the Russia World Cup.

As far back as December, Messi had hinted at the uncertainty surrounding the game, noting at the time that the Finalissima had not yet been officially confirmed, a comment that in hindsight reads as a telling signal of what was to come. Both the Argentine star and head coach Lionel Scaloni were said to be reluctant to face Spain in a high-stakes friendly with the World Cup so close on the horizon.

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However, according to Fabrizio Romano, players from both Argentina and Spain were personally willing to play the Finalissima. For Messi, the match would have represented more than just another fixture, potentially adding a 47th trophy to his extraordinary career haul and another piece of silverware with the national team, something he spent years chasing before finally breaking through at the highest level.