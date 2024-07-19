N’Golo Kante returned to the world’s stage at Euro 2024 following his move from Premier League giant Chelsea to the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad has taken Kante’s name out of much of the discussion of top soccer competition. However, his dominating performances in the middle of the field with France showed the world what it has been missing. Kante, at the age of 33, is still a top player. That is enough to get one Premier League team particularly interested.

A new report from The Guardian says West Ham United is in the market for the Frenchman. West Ham’s new manager, Julen Lopetegui, is a longtime admirer of Kante, and it is clear to see why. During his time in England, Kante was consistently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Despite battling injuries at Stamford Bridge, Kante played an integral role in the side’s success. He won the Premier League with the Blues and an FA Cup. Yet, he stood out when Chelsea surprisingly won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/21 campaign. UEFA named Kante the best midfielder in the Champions League that season. Additionally, he won Man of the Match honors in the Final against Manchester City.

West Ham’s interest in Kante would be one of the first occurrences of a notable player making the switch from the Saudi Pro League to Europe. Droves of players have gone to the Middle East to take up lucrative contracts without the pressure of European soccer. That includes Kante, who signed with Al-Ittihad on a four-year deal last summer. Each season, Kante is making $25 million, meaning his compensation with Al-Ittihad at the end of his contract would exceed $100 million.

N’golo Kante content in Saudi Arabia despite Premier League links

Some players have, despite the money, regretted the switch to the Saudi Pro League. Ruben Neves, who joined Al-Hilal, has said he wants to return to Europe one day. To be fair to the Portuguese, he admitted that it would not have to be soon. The same applies to Kante. The midfielder has no issues with the Saudi Pro League, nor does he have any intention of getting out of his lucrative contract.

That said, Kante is open to returning to London. All signs point to a fairly low transfer fee that West Ham would have to pay. Kante would cost West Ham United around $25 million. If that seems like a low fee, it is important to recall that Kante is 33 years old. By the end of the 2024/25 season, he will be 34, which is aging for a midfielder.

Even though previous coaches and teammates have attested that Kante’s endurance is unlike most other soccer players, his prior injury concerns may scare away potential suitors. It would still be good business for Al-Ittihad, which acquired Kante on a free transfer.

If Lopetegui can lure Kante back to London, he will bring on a veteran presence that can fit into any midfield. An engine like Kante in the middle of the park can give Lopetegui, who likes three in the midfield, a key player to build around.

