USMNT player confirms Inter Miami contacts but admits ‘it would be nice’ to join another club

Inter Miami are moving in the January transfer market to finalize their roster ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. In that context, a USMNT player has received contacts from the Herons, as well as from another club.

Matko Miljevic was mentioned this week as a possible signing for Inter Miami, and in a recent interview with ESPN, he confirmed the reports were accurate. “On December 31 or January 1, someone called me and said there was a possibility, that they wanted me,” explained the midfielder, who currently plays for Huracan in the Argentine league.

“I’ll be careful because there’s no formal offer, just an inquiry. They told me in the coming days they would send an offer to the club, but they didn’t talk numbers,” added Miljevic, whose performances in recent seasons have sparked interest not only from the Herons but also from Racing Club, one of Argentina’s most important teams.

“Right now I owe myself to Huracan because I still have a contract. It was a very good year; they treated me wonderfully. But a player always dreams of taking steps forward,” the 24-year-old midfielder acknowledged. “Would I like to play at Racing? It would be nice. It’s a step forward, and I’m very excited for what’s coming.”

Matko Miljevic playing for Huracan.

Unlike the contacts from Inter Miami, which remain preliminary, the Argentine side has advanced seriously in negotiations. Miljevic himself confirmed that numbers were discussed and that he even received a call from head coach Gustavo Costas: “Getting a call from the coach is important for making a decision because it’s coming from the leader of the group, and more from a club as big as Racing… it’s enticing.”

Inter Miami need a creative midfielder

In recent weeks, several reports linked Inter Miami with the potential signing of Giovani Lo Celso. The midfielder has struggled this season with Real Betis in La Liga and, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, could consider a move to MLS to play alongside Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, which would strengthen his chances of making Argentina’s 26-player roster.

However, the difficulty of negotiating a transfer for a high-profile player like Lo Celso, along with the financial cost, makes it likely that Inter Miami will look at more practical options. In that sense, Matko Miljevic presents an appealing profile.

The midfielder is young—he will turn 25 in May—was born in the United States, so he does not occupy an international slot, and is at a peak in his professional career. In 2025, Miljevic played 42 matches with Huracan across domestic and continental competitions, recording 8 goals and 8 assists.

Miljevic aims for USMNT spot ahead of 2026 World Cup

Miljevic’s strong performances in Argentina did not go unnoticed by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who called him up to the USMNT for the first time in January. There, the midfielder played two matches against Venezuela and Costa Rica, scoring a goal and registering an assist.

“I see myself with a chance and I really want to play in the World Cup. Every kid dreams of playing it, and having an Argentine coach like Mauricio Pochettino call you and say he’s considering you is tempting,” Miljevic explained in the same ESPN interview.

Although he has not been part of the USMNT since those matches in January, he is still competing for a roster spot and has made career decisions to support that goal. “I’ve received calls from Saudi Arabia to go there, but right now I’m thinking a lot about maintaining the continuity I had at Huracan,” said Matko. “Sometimes, a player has to think calmly and see what is best for him.”

