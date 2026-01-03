Christian Pulisic sends four-word message after Milan’s first 2026 win despite short cameo in nail-biting Serie A contest against Cagliari

Milan navigated another demanding away test, edging past Cagliari by the narrowest of margins, and although Christian Pulisic’s contribution on the pitch was brief, his response afterward quickly caught attention. In a season where every detail matters for the title race, even a short cameo from the American felt significant, especially as the Rossoneri continued their relentless climb at the top of Serie A.

The Italian giant began 2026 the same way it ended the previous year: with a hard-fought victory and a clean sheet. The 1-0 win away against Cagliari was far from fluent, but it was immensely valuable. For large stretches of the first half, the Rossoneri were second-best, pinned back by a home side that started aggressively and created several early chances.

This version of Milan has shown all season that it does not need dominance to win matches. Resilience, patience, and efficiency have become hallmarks of its campaign. Thus, the turning point came shortly after the restart. Milan emerged from the tunnel with a noticeably different attitude, pushing higher and moving the ball with greater intent. Five minutes into the second half, the breakthrough arrived.

A sharp vertical move saw Adrien Rabiot reach the byline before squaring the ball across the box. Rafael Leao, arriving at the far post, controlled calmly and fired a shot into the net via a deflection – his seventh Serie A goal against Cagliari, and it proved decisive.

Short cameo, but a real impact

With the match entering its final phase, Allegri turned to his bench. Among the substitutions was Pulisic, returning to action after fitness concerns. His time on the pitch lasted barely 12 minutes, yet it nearly produced a defining moment.

Moments after coming on, the American found space at the back post following clever work from debutant Niclas Fullkrug. His powerful shot forced a strong save, underlining that even without peak sharpness, he remains capable of influencing decisive moments. Physically, he may not yet be at full speed, but the intent was clear.

Christian Pulisic of Milan in action

What did Christian Pulisic say?

After the final whistle, as Milan climbed temporarily to the top of the Serie A table and extended its unbeaten league run to 16 matches, attention shifted to social media. That was where Pulisic delivered his quiet verdict on the night. The American summed it all up with four simple words: “Tough match, great victory.”

Christian Pulisic’s message on Instagram

The message perfectly captured the essence of the team’s performance. It acknowledged the struggle, respected the opponent, and highlighted the only thing that truly matters in a title race: winning.