Messi’s Inter Miami get encouraging update on Tadeo Allende after Celta Vigo coach comments

Inter Miami’s negotiations to secure the continued services of Tadeo Allende have been ongoing for several weeks. The Florida-based club wants to keep the forward, who was Lionel Messi’s primary partner during the Herons’ 2025 Major League Soccer title run. In this context, the remarks from Celta Vigo’s coach can be seen as encouraging news.

Allende was initially expected to join training with the Spanish club, which owns his rights, on January 2, but he did not report as scheduled. “We have spoken with him to give him a few more days off and also to try to figure out what we are going to do, what is the best solution for all parties,” coach Claudio Giraldez said Friday, according to ESPN.

The fact that Celta Vigo did not force the player to report to training can be considered positive for Inter Miami, as it indicates the Spanish side is at least open to negotiating Allende’s permanent departure. “Whether he stays or not, I am in communication with him,” the coach added. “He is an amazing kid and very talented.”

Giraldez also reflected on Allende’s performance during his time at Inter Miami. “Tadeo had a brilliant loan spell on the soccer side,” the Celta Vigo coach said, though he also pointed out the difference in competitiveness between MLS and European leagues. “When we spoke with him, we asked that he have consistent playing time to build rhythm. Clearly, it is not the league closest to ours in terms of the physical standards we would have liked, but he played many minutes and the goals he scored are incredible.”

Argentine forward Tadeo Allende.

What is Allende’s situation?

Claudio Giraldez’s comments give clues about Celta Vigo’s stance regarding Tadeo Allende. It is clear that the Spanish side does not consider adding the forward to its roster a priority, or they would have required him to attend the first training sessions of the year instead of allowing him to extend his vacation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi could lose a teammate as Inter Miami youngster reportedly draws Fiorentina interest ahead of January 2026

However, this does not necessarily mean that Inter Miami will automatically be Allende’s destination again. Austin FC have emerged as an unexpected competitor within MLS in the race to sign the forward, while River Plate also represent a threat given their financial capabilities and importance in South America.

The Herons have the advantage of already having Allende in their squad during 2025, giving him familiarity with the club, staff, and teammates. Additionally, the presence of Lionel Messi can be decisive, as it has been in the past in attracting other stars such as Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul, who might not otherwise have chosen Inter Miami.

Inter Miami exploring alternatives to Allende

While Tadeo Allende remains a priority for Inter Miami, the club cannot rely on him as the only option. Competition from other clubs seeking the forward and MLS financial limitations are obstacles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Inter Miami are tied hands regarding his continuation due to the salary cap,” reporter Jose Armando noted on his X account, referring to the fact that the Herons have only one Designated Player slot available, and it is unclear whether they will use it for Allende.

In this scenario, speculation has emerged about other attacking players who could join the Herons. Players such as Giovani Lo Celso and Matko Miljevic would be interesting creative additions, though with completely different characteristics than Allende. Meanwhile, Angel Correa fits the profile of a player who could replace Allende, though his departure from Tigres UANL seems unlikely.