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USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino revels his desire to make a comeback to Tottenham Hotspur: ‘Feels like home’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on prior to the international friendly match.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesUSMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on prior to the international friendly match.

After his brief spell at Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino decided to take charge of the United States Men’s National Team in September 2024. While he did not manage to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup, he appears to be leading a strong roster full of young talent, leading a generational transition. With his contract set to expire after the 2026 World Cup, he has expressed his desire to return to Tottenham Hotspur, under one clear condition.

“If the right conditions are there, of course. Tottenham feels like home to us. We identify with the club’s idiosyncrasies, values and supporters. Right now it’s about enjoying the World Cup. After that, I’ve always said I came so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League, and want to try again. I’d like to be part of a project with the ambition of winning both,” Pochettino said, via FourFourTwo.

Even though Pochettino does not close the door on a return to Tottenham Hotspur, this would be quite complicated due to the current reality of the team. With only a few matches left in the Premier League, they are in the relegation zone, and have five games in which they must win if they are to even dream of survival. In the event of relegation to the EFL Championship, they would not be able to offer a project like the one Mauricio is looking for.

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Tottenham Hotspur could potentially not need Mauricio Pochettino, as they have already tied Roberto De Zerbi to the sporting project. Aiming a rebuild, they have targeted the Italian coach, who has stated that he will remain at the club whether they are in the Premier League or the EFL Championship. In addition, the English side has offered him a contract until 2031, making clear their intention to build a long-term project and effectively ruling out the Argentine.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino talks with the media.

Mauricio Pochettino’s future might be at Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that his focus is on the 2026 World Cup, where he aims to deliver a strong campaign with the USMNT. However, the Argentine has had a significant impact on the national team, developing several young talents and raising the overall competitiveness of the squad. Because of this, he has reportedly attracted interest from Real Madrid, who see him as a strong option following the potential departure of Álvaro Arbeloa.

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According to Mario Cortegana, via The Athletic, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez highly values Pochettino’s profile, as he could arrive on a free transfer, without needing to negotiate with clubs such as Jürgen Klopp with the Red Bull group. In addition, the Argentine has experience managing big egos in the dressing room, having handled PSG with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi. However, both parties have not yet made any formal or official contact.

Far from being the only name considered alongside Klopp, Real Madrid are also looking at Didier Deschamps and José Mourinho, meaning Mauricio Pochettino would not have an easy path to the job despite being personally favoured by the president. In addition, he still has the 2026 World Cup with USMNT ahead of him, so his future would not be clear until after the tournament, according to The Athletic.

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