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2026 World Cup reportedly faces ticket sales struggles: FIFA announces new sales phase with USMNT opener among affected matches

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
© Alex Wong/Getty ImagesFIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA has been at the center of mounting controversy over its ticketing strategy for the 2026 World Cup, with fan groups from multiple countries raising concerns about pricing that has directly impacted sales figures. With the USMNT‘s opener against Paraguay among the matches struggling to sell out, the governing body has now unveiled a new sales phase to address the shortfall.

According to a report by The Athletic‘s Adam Crafton and Henry Bushnell, a document distributed to local organizers in Los Angeles revealed that the United States vs. Paraguay game has lagged behind other fixtures at the venue. With SoFi Stadium’s listed capacity of 69,650, the document showed that as of April 10, only 40,934 tickets had been purchased, leaving nearly 30,000 seats still available.

As detailed in the report, when the first wave of World Cup tickets went on sale back in October, the USMNT opener was priced as the third most expensive game of the entire tournament, behind only the final and one of the semifinals. Despite that, Category 1 and Category 2 tickets, listed at $2,730 and $1,940 respectively, remained consistently available, a clear sign that fans have been reluctant to pay those prices.

Those ticket prices have remained unchanged, a notable anomaly given that most other events have seen their prices increase significantly over the past six months. With close to 30,000 seats still unsold and the match scheduled for June 12, the USMNT opener is not alone in facing a slow uptake.

A general view of the inside of the stadium at SoFi Stadium.

A general view of the inside of the stadium at SoFi Stadium.

Among the games with the highest remaining availability are matchups between lower-profile nations including New Zealand vs. Egypt, Uzbekistan vs. DR Congo, Saudi Arabia’s fixtures against Cape Verde and Uruguay, and three matches involving Austria, Jordan and Algeria. The fact that both the USMNT opener and Canada’s opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina also appear on that list suggests that fan reluctance is being driven not just by team selection, but by the price of entry.

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FIFA to open new ticket sales phase

In an announcement released on Tuesday, FIFA revealed that additional tickets will be made available through a new initiative called the “Last-Minute Sales Phase.” Tickets will go on sale on April 22 and will be available across all 104 matches of the tournament.

The new phase moves away from the lottery system used in previous rounds, switching to a public purchase model on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike earlier sales windows, tickets in this phase will continue to be released on a rolling basis through to the end of the World Cup, covering Categories 1 through 3 as well as front-row seat options.

FIFA’s official website states that more than five million tickets have already been sold, with cumulative attendance projected to surpass the record of 3.5 million set at the 1994 World Cup on U.S. soil. Whether that target is met will depend in part on how the market responds to the new sales phase, and whether FIFA is willing to reconsider its pricing structure for the games that have yet to find their audience.

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