Cristiano Ronaldo’s extreme work ethic in focus as USMNT’s Weston McKennie shares stunning Juventus anecdote: ‘I needed to see with my own eyes to believe’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s extreme work ethic is back in the spotlight as Weston McKennie has reflected on their time together at Juventus, offering a glimpse into a world few players ever experience. Their paths crossed for a single season, yet the impact of those months continues to shape how McKennie views professionalism at the highest level. Inside a Juventus dressing room filled with expectations and pressure, the midfielder witnessed behavior that stayed with him long after Ronaldo’s departure.

When the Portuguese joined Juventus in 2018, the transfer felt like a declaration of ambition for the entire club. Signed from Real Madrid for over $117 million, he brought elite consistency and a reputation for reshaping standards wherever he played. His presence alone changed the atmosphere, with the Bianconeri hoping he would deliver the UEFA Champions League title that had proven elusive.

Over his three-year stay, he scored 101 goals in 134 matches, an astonishing return even by his own standards. The Old Lady claimed two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, and two Italian Super Cups trophies, achievements that confirmed the superstar’s value. Yet the Champions League continued to torment the club, with several promising campaigns falling short before the final stages.

Then, the 2020-21 season brought fresh changes as Andrea Pirlo took charge, determined to modernize Juventus with tactically flexible midfield roles. The American midfielder arrived on loan from Schalke, eventually earning a permanent transfer thanks to his energy and attacking instincts. He played as a hybrid midfielder, operating between lines and frequently joining attacks that revolved around Ronaldo.

They featured together in roughly 28 games across competitions. Their partnership wasn’t built on constant passing triangles but on complementary movement, with McKennie’s surges creating space for Ronaldo’s finishing. One of their standout shared moments came in the Champions League win over Barcelona, when McKennie delivered a spectacular volley, and Ronaldo added two goals in a 3-0 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did McKennie say about Ronaldo?

Now, in a wide-ranging interview for DAZN’s Remember the Name, McKennie finally revealed what he witnessed behind closed doors. Speaking with admiration, he said, “It was incredible to play with him. When I met him, I thought that everything you hear about his professionalism is completely true.”

Then came the anecdote that highlighted Ronaldo’s almost otherworldly dedication. “We’d come back from games at 3:00 AM, and he’d go for an ice bath instead of going home. The morning after a tough game, he’d be in the gym training his whole body. It was something I needed to see with my own eyes to believe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus F.C. celebrates with Weston McKennie after scoring

McKennie’s role in Juventus’ post-Ronaldo evolution

Despite individual brilliance, Juventus struggled with stability during the campaign. Fourth place in Serie A summed up a season full of flashes yet lacking continuity, eventually leading to Pirlo’s dismissal. That turbulent year marked the end of Ronaldo’s time in Turin, as he made an emotional return to Manchester United in 2021.

McKennie, meanwhile, became part of the club’s transition toward a structure less centered on one global star. The adjustment required patience, self-belief, and the guidance of a manager who could help him re-establish his identity.

Advertisement