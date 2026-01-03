Trending topics:
Why isn’t Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona in Derbi Barceloni against Espanyol in La Liga?

By Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench.

Robert Lewandowski is usually the first name fans expect to see when Barcelona takes the field, especially on a night as charged as the Derbi Barceloni. Yet as the league leader prepares for its first La Liga match of 2026 away against Espanyol, one absence has dominated the pre-match discussion. Lewandowski is not in the starting lineup.

Barcelona arrives at the RCDE Stadium riding a wave of confidence. Eight consecutive La Liga wins, a four-point cushion at the top of the table, and a squad finally stabilizing after months of injuries have put the league leader firmly in control of the title race. Under Hansi Flick, the Catalans have rediscovered balance and intensity, blending La Masia youth with experienced leaders.

Espanyol, however, is no longer the struggling neighbor of recent seasons. The home side enters the derby fifth in the table, boasting five straight league victories and one of the strongest defensive records in the division. Their disciplined, physical style has frustrated even elite opponents, making this derby anything but routine.

Why Lewandowski is missing from the starting XI

The mystery surrounding Lewandowski’s absence from the XI has fueled debate all week. The Polish striker is fully fit, available, and experienced in derby soccer. Yet when the lineup was announced, his name appeared on the bench. The reason becomes clear only when examining Barca’s recent evolution.

Hansi Flick has quietly reshaped the Blaugrana’s forward line over the past month, prioritizing mobility, pressing, and transitional speed. That evolution has coincided with the rise of Ferran Torres, who has been rewarded with consecutive starts in the No. 9 role. In fact, it appears that Torres has overtaken the Polish veteran as the preferred starting striker at this stage of the season.

Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal

Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

His ability to stretch defensive lines, combine quickly with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, and lead the press from the front has made him a better stylistic fit against compact, low-possession opponents like Espanyol. Against a team that ranks near the bottom of La Liga in possession but near the top in defensive efficiency, Flick appears to value dynamism over physical presence.

