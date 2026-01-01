Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly pushing for USMNT international with previously terminated MLS contract

Inter Miami continue to work on strengthening their roster for the upcoming season following their 2025 MLS Cup triumph, with the club now aiming to build toward further silverware. As they look to reinforce the squad around star Lionel Messi, the Herons have reportedly shown interest in signing a USMNT international whose MLS contract was terminated in the past.

With negotiations for Giovani Lo Celso still ongoing, Inter Miami must also replace several key figures who either retired, such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, or returned to their parent clubs after loan spells, including Baltasar Rodríguez and Tadeo Allende. Facing obstacles in re-signing some of those players, the club has turned its attention to an MLS-proven option.

According to Argentine transfer expert César Luis Merlo, Inter Miami are pushing to sign Matko Miljevic. The former CF Montréal midfielder has emerged as one of the top attacking midfielders in Argentina’s Primera División with Huracán, and he has now become a leading target for the Herons as they look to bring him back to North America.

As reported, Inter Miami have made initial approaches to Huracán regarding Miljevic, though no formal offer has been submitted. Any deal would require a strong bid, as the Argentine club has already rejected a $2.8 million offer from Racing Club for 80 percent of the player’s rights.

Matko Miljevic #11 of United States.

Born in Miami, Miljevic earned his first call-up under Mauricio Pochettino, making his USMNT debut during the January 2025 window. He marked his international debut by scoring in a 3-1 win over Venezuela and also featured against Costa Rica, but he has not been involved with the national team since, missing both friendly matches and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

During 2025, Miljevic established himself as a key figure for Huracán, helping the club reach the Torneo Clausura final while recording eight goals and eight assists across 42 appearances in all competitions. With Baltasar Rodríguez unlikely to return, Miljevic’s attacking skill set and versatility, including the ability to play on the left wing, have made him a leading candidate to become one of Messi’s new teammates.

Miljevic and a controversial MLS stint

A product of Argentinos Juniors’ academy, Matko Miljevic was once considered one of Argentina’s promising young midfielders, even making appearances during Lionel Scaloni’s time with the country’s U-20 national team. Despite his technical ability, off-field issues have also played a role in shaping his career path.

Miljevic joined CF Montréal in September 2021, earning his first MLS minutes with the Canadian club. During the 2022 season, he struggled to secure a regular starting role but still made 28 appearances, scoring once and adding three assists.

Controversy followed in 2023, a campaign that began with Miljevic sidelined due to a meniscus injury before returning in May. While attempting to regain his place, reports emerged that he had participated in a local amateur competition (the Quebec Calcetto Soccer League) under a false name.

The situation escalated in September while the MLS season was still ongoing, when Miljevic was reportedly involved in a serious on-field altercation, allegedly punching an opponent and spitting at them. The amateur league issued a lifetime ban, and later that month, MLS released a statement confirming the termination of his contract: “Following an investigation, MLS terminated the contract of CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic due to conduct detrimental to the league and for violating his player agreement.”

Caden Clark #23 of United States celebrates with Matko Miljevic #11 after scoring.

The episode has not been forgotten by some fans. When Miljevic debuted for the USMNT, calls emerged for Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna to be selected instead, a situation that appears to have since been addressed by Pochettino. Now, with a potential move to Inter Miami alongside Messi on the table, it remains to be seen how warmly he would be received by the local fan base.