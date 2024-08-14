As the summer transfer window nears its close, two La Liga sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, find themselves in a potential bidding war over the services of N’Golo Kante. The French midfield dynamo is currently plying his trade at Saudi club Al-Ittihad. Kante, who recently returned from a successful Euro 2024 campaign with France, is reportedly eager to return to Europe.

Atletico Madrid, who are restructuring their midfield, have identified the 33-year-old as a key target, Relevo says. The club has been actively seeking reinforcements in central midfield, alongside their search for a central defender. After their failed attempt to get Valencia’s Javi Guerra, the Colchoneros are now focused on securing the Frenchman’s signature. His tenacity and defensive prowess would undoubtedly add depth and resilience to Diego Simeone’s side.

However, the financial aspects of the deal pose a significant challenge. Kante‘s salary at Al-Ittihad is substantial, thanks to the lucrative contract he signed upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia. This could make negotiations difficult, as Atleti would likely need to negotiate a lower transfer fee or a potential loan deal. Despite these obstacles, their interest remains strong, they believe Kante could bring much-needed stability and experience to their midfield, even if he isn’t a long-term solution.

Barcelona back in race with Atletico for N’golo Kante

Not to be outdone, Barcelona have also reignited their interest in Kante, according to Sport. The Catalan giants have been dealing with a series of injuries in their midfield. Thus, they are keen on adding a player of Kante’s caliber to their squad. Although Barca coach Hansi Flick had initially expressed confidence in the current options at his disposal, the club is now reconsidering their stance.

In fact, the Blaugrana’s interest in Kante isn’t new. The Catalans have been monitoring him for the past two years, with his name frequently mentioned in discussions about strengthening their midfield. However, previous attempts to sign him were unsuccessful, primarily due to financial constraints. This time around, Barca are considering a move more seriously, especially if their midfield struggles persist in the early stages of the season.

One of the key factors in their interest is Kante’s unique playing style. The veteran midfielder’s ability to cover ground, break up opposition play, and contribute defensively is something Barcelona currently lacks in their squad. Youngsters like Marc Casado and Marc Bernal have shown promise. However, neither possesses the same level of experience or tactical acumen as Kante. This makes him an attractive option as Barcelona looks to bolster their ranks and compete on multiple fronts this season.

The challenge of securing Kante

Despite the clear interest from both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, securing Kante’s signature will be no easy feat. Al-Ittihad, the Saudi club that signed him just a year ago, is reportedly reluctant to part ways with the Frenchman. They value his contributions and are not keen on losing such a high-profile player, especially considering the investment they made to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the veteran’s hefty salary presents another hurdle. His current contract with Al-Ittihad is far beyond what most European clubs would be willing or able to match. However, there is hope that if Kante expresses a strong desire to return to Europe, a compromise could be reached. This might involve the player accepting a significant pay cut to facilitate a move back to a top European league.

PHOTOS: IMAGO